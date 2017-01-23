Marcelo Injury: Real Madrid Left-Back Injures Hamstring, Reportedly out 1 Month

Denis Doyle/Getty Images

Real Madrid confirmed on Monday that left-back Marcelo has suffered a hamstring injury, and it's been reported the Brazilian could be set for a month on the sidelines as a result.

"Following tests carried out today on Marcelo at the Sanitas La Moraleja University Hospital, he has been diagnosed with a grade 2 muscle injury in his left hamstring," read a statement on the club's official website. "His recovery will continue to be assessed."

Per the FootballEspana Twitter feed, the problem means Marcelo is facing a significant absence:

Marcelo picked up the problem during Madrid's 2-1 win over Malaga at the Santiago Berbabeu on Saturday.

The 28-year-old's knock is one of many accrued by Los Blancos stars as of late, with Luka Modric also limping out of the same game. Per Chis Myson of Goal, Madrid manager Zinedine Zidane also confirmed Fabio Coentrao, typically Marcelo's deputy, and Danilo also have issues to contend with.

"I am a bit upset with the injuries," Zidane said of the problems impacting his players. "My mind is a bit blown."

Masashi Hara/Getty Images

Marcelo is a man that is very difficult to replace in this Madrid setup. With Cristiano Ronaldo usually floating infield from the left flank and offering very little in terms of defensive cover, the Brazilian has a tricky job to do on that wing. Although, he typically carries out his duties with distinction.

Given the amount of football he has played as of late, SB Nation's Lucas Navarrete isn't too surprised to see Marcelo suffer a problem:

Indeed, the left-back operates with unbending energy, making dangerous vertical forays frequently. His technical ability, dribbling skill and pinpoint crossing bring a crucial balance to Madrid's attacking play, while Marcelo is not a full-back who abandons his defensive duties either.

The challenge for Zidane, with Coentrao and Danilo also suffering with issues, is finding someone who can slot in on the left side of the defence. The versatile Nacho, who has played across the back four this season, may get the nod, although there's no doubt Marcelo's absence will be felt hard at the Bernabeu.