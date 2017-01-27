Arsene Wenger Receives 4-Game Ban for Push on 4th Official Anthony Taylor

IAN KINGTON/Getty Images

Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger has been given a four-game touchline ban for his conduct towards fourth official Anthony Taylor during his side's 2-1 win over Burnley in the Premier League on Sunday.

The Football Association confirmed on Friday that the Arsenal boss had been hit with the sanction after admitting a charge of misconduct:

In a statement on the FA's website, it was also confirmed Wenger will have to pay a £25,000 fine.

The decision means that Arsenal will be without their manager in the dugout for Saturday's FA Cup clash with Southampton, as well as Premier League fixtures with Watford, Chelsea and Hull City.

ESPN FC's Mark Ogden suggested some managers will feel as though the Gunners coach has gotten off lightly, while Oliver Kay of the Times sensed a divided reaction to the news:

During the latter stages of the contest against Burnley, Wenger was sent off for his angry reaction to the decision by referee Jon Moss to award the visitors a penalty. The Arsenal boss retreated to the Emirates Stadium tunnel, although when Taylor motioned to him to move further from the field, the 67-year-old pushed him away.

Oliver Holt of the Mail on Sunday was not pleased with Wenger's actions and called for a significant punishment:

Former referees' chief Hackett also called for serious sanctions in his column in the Daily Telegraph on Monday.

"A one or two-match touchline ban just won't cut it on this occasion," he said. "A slap on the wrist would tell every Sunday morning player that it's OK to abuse or physically assault officials."

Afterwards, Wenger admitted his behaviour had not been appropriate and apologised. "I should have shut up—I apologise for not having done that," he said, per BBC Sport. "It was nothing malicious. I should have kept my control, even if it was in a hectic time."

Shaun Botterill/Getty Images

Although Burnley striker Andre Gray scored the penalty to equalise for his side in the 93rd minute, Arsenal won the game with a controversial spot-kick of their own; Alexis Sanchez netted in the 98th minute after it was deemed that Ben Mee had felled Laurent Koscielny.

The Arsenal boss' contract with the club is set to expire at the end of the current campaign, meaning he may not have too many games left on the sidelines for the Gunners. This ban will limit those potential final outings even further.

Arsenal sit in second place in the Premier League table, eight points behind league leaders Chelsea. Without their manager on the sidelines, it's going to be even more difficult for them to make up that deficit.