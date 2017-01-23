Liverpool Transfer News: Lazar Markovic Wanted in Hull Loan Deal, Latest Rumours

Gualter Fatia/Getty Images

Liverpool winger Lazar Markovic is set to have his loan spell with Sporting CP cut short this month, with Hull City said to be keen to land the Serbia international on a deal until the end of the season.

That's according to James Pearce of the Liverpool Echo, who has stated that the 22-year-old is poised to return to the Reds having started a meagre two league games with the Portuguese club since his summer switch. However, it's unlikely he will be at Anfield for too long.

"The Echo understands that Markovic won't be returning to Melwood to link up with Jurgen Klopp's squad," Pearce continued. "Hull boss Marco Silva is keen to secure the 22-year-old's services on a temporary basis, and Klopp is happy to sanction that move. Talks are ongoing between the clubs over a potential deal."

Markovic arrived at Liverpool in the summer of 2014 with a reputation as one of European football’s rising stars. However, after an inconsistent debut term, he was sent out on loan to Fenerbahce in 2015-16 and then again to Sporting this season.

Markovic has been unable to show his best for the Reds. Alex Livesey/Getty Images

Although he’s previously thrived in Portuguese football, the winger has found it tough going with his current club, who have failed to put together a title challenge this term; his last appearance of any sort came in the 1-0 loss to Legia Warsaw in the UEFA Champions League in early December.

The Anfield Truth Twitter feed feels as though working alongside Klopp on a regular basis would be good for the youngster’s development:

With Sadio Mane away with Senegal at the Africa Cup of Nations, the Reds have lacked a natural wide player who can bring penetration and unpredictability to their attacks. Markovic, as such, may be an ideal short-term fix to this issue if he can find form.

But it’s been a long time since he showed the kind of standards that prompted Liverpool to spend big on him in 2014. To rediscover that spark, consistent football is needed, and Hull would surely be able to offer the player a regular spot in their starting XI.

Paris Saint-Germain Linked with Adam Lallana

ANTHONY DEVLIN/Getty Images

According to The Times (h/t Samuel Lovett of The Independent), Paris Saint-Germain have made Liverpool midfielder Adam Lallana a shock transfer target.

In the report it’s noted that PSG’s director of football, Patrick Kluivert, has been impressed by the efforts of the England international so far this season. As well as his impact on the pitch, the French champions are said to believe there would be big commercial benefits to signing the 28-year-old.

Under the guidance of Klopp, Lallana has become a key player at the heart of this Liverpool side. The ex-Southampton man has always been technically gifted, but now he’s making regular contributions in the final third and forming a vital part of the Reds’ pressing style.

These numbers from Squawka Football illustrate just how much of a contribution Lallana has made this term:

For the Reds, the midfielder has gone from a player on the periphery of the starting XI to an almost indispensable figure. Subsequently, it’d be a huge surprise if they were willing to entertain any sale.

PSG undoubtedly have the capital to make a substantial bid for the midfielder, and the prospect of challenging for domestic and European honours with the French outfit could potentially represent an appealing challenge for Lallana. However, having worked so hard to force his way into the Liverpool side, he’ll surely want to remain there for a while yet.