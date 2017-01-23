2017 NFL Mock Draft: Ideal Landing Spots for Top College Prospects
Conference Championship Sunday is now over, and the New England Patriots and Atlanta Falcons are the only two teams that still have a shot at lifting the Lombardi Trophy. For the other 30 NFL franchises, it's on to the offseason.
All 32 franchises will be looking to improve during the 2017 offseason, though approaches will vary. For many, strengthening the current roster will be a top priority in free agency. For playoff-caliber teams, maintaining current rosters may be the priority.
Every team will be looking to add fresh talent during the 2017 NFL draft, which makes the weeks leading into late April an exciting time for fans of every team. Even if your team isn't active during free agency, it still might land that game-breaking running back or pass-rusher in the draft.
It's never too early to take a look ahead at the draft, but now is a good time since all but two draft slots are set. We're here to take a look at the current draft order and make our predictions for the first round. Our choices are based on factors like team need, projected player potential and team fit.
We will also examine some of the latest draft-related storylines and projected best fits heading into Senior Bowl week.
NFL Mock Draft
|Round 1
|Pick
|NFL Team
|Selection
|1
|Cleveland Browns
|Myles Garrett, DE, Texas A&M
|2
|San Francisco 49ers
|Mitch Trubisky, QB, North Carolina
|3
|Chicago Bears
|Jamal Adams, S, LSU
|4
|Jacksonville Jaguars
|Leonard Fournette, RB, LSU
|5
|Tennessee Titans (from LAR)
|Jonathan Allen, DL, Alabama
|6
|New York Jets
|Deshaun Watson, QB, Clemson
|7
|Los Angeles Chargers
|Jabrill Peppers, LB, Michigan
|8
|Carolina Panthers
|Malik Hooker, S, Ohio State
|9
|Cincinnati Bengals
|Derek Barnett, DE,Tennessee
|10
|Buffalo Bills
|Mike Williams, WR, Clemson
|11
|New Orleans Saints
|Cam Robinson, OT, Alabama
|12
|Cleveland Browns (from PHI)
|Marshon Lattimore, C, Ohio State
|13
|Arizona Cardinals
|Solomon Thomas, DE, Stanford
|14*
|Indianapolis Colts
|Marlon Humphrey, CB, Alabama
|15*
|Philadelphia Eagles (from MIN)
|Quincy Wilson, CB, Florida
|16
|Baltimore Ravens
|Dalvin Cook, RB, Florida State
|71
|Washington Redskins
|Chris Wormley, DL, Michigan
|18
|Tennessee Titans
|John Ross, WR, Washington
|19
|Tampa Bay Buccaneers
|Corey Davis, WR, Western Michigan
|20
|Denver Broncos
|Ryan Ramczyk, OT, Wisconsin
|21
|Detroit Lions
|Charles Walker, DT, Oklahoma
|22
|Miami Dolphins
|Teez Tabor, CB, Florida
|23
|New York Giants
|Christian McCaffrey, RB, Stanford
|24
|Oakland Raiders
|Reuben Foster, LB, Alabama
|25
|Houston Texans
|Caleb Brantley, DT, Florida
|26
|Seattle Seahawks
|Dan Feeney, OG, Indiana
|27
|Kansas City Chiefs
|Sidney Jones, CB, Washington
|28
|Dallas Cowboys
|Taco Charlton, DE, Michigan
|29
|Green Bay Packers
|O.J. Howard, TE, Alabama
|30
|Pittsburgh Steelers
|Charles Harris, DE, Missouri
|31
|Atlanta Falcons
|Zach Cunningham, LB, Vanderbilt
|32
|New England Patriots
|Lowell Lotulelei, DT, Utah
|*Picks 14 and 15 to be decided by coin fip.
Latest Buzz
Is a Quarterback Worthy of the No. 1 Overall Pick?
The Cleveland Browns own the first overall pick in April's draft, and the franchise is in desperate need of a consistent signal-caller.
However, the debate rages whether or not there is a quarterback worthy of that No. 1 overall pick. Right now, Mitch Trubisky and Deshaun Watson appear to be the two most likely possibilities.
Clemson's Watson put a lot of positives on film during his collegiate career, most recently during a 420-yard, four-touchdown (one rushing) effort against Alabama in the College Football Playoff National Championship. North Carolina quarterback Trubisky has forced his way into the conversation in just one year as a starter.
Trubisky has the physical tools but has little high-level experience. Watson is a gifted thrower and a proven winner, but he has also shown a penchant for tossing interceptions.
Notre Dame quarterback DeShone Kizer might be the most physically gifted quarterback in the bunch, but he might also take the most time to add polish.
Chris Burke of Sports Illustrated places Watson at No. 17 in his top 50 big board. He is the only quarterback ranked within the first 31 slots.
"Watson is the most physically and mentally complete quarterback in this class," Burke wrote. "Does that mean he’s a guaranteed success? Of course not, but he’ll be starting several steps ahead of the other 2017 QBs."
Kizer is the next in line with a ranking of 32nd overall.
Based strictly on big boards like the one rounded out by Burke, it doesn't seem like a quarterback should go No. 1 overall. Instead, that honor might belong to Texas A&M pass-rusher Myles Garrett, who is considered by many to be the best player in this draft.
Bleacher Report draft expert Matt Miller recently wrote the following of Garrett:
As a raw athlete, Garrett can do it all. He’s expected to run in the 4.5-second range at the NFL Scouting Combine (per a scout who saw him running this summer) and jump in the 11-foot range in the broad jump. Those numbers would put Garrett in [Houston Texans defensive end Jadeveon] Clowney's neighborhood as one of the freakiest athletes of the last decade.
If the Browns decide to take the best player available or simply eschew a signal-caller at the top of the draft, it could shake up the rest of the first round. The San Francisco 49ers pick second, and the Chicago Bears pick third. The 49ers definitely need a quarterback, and one could argue that it's time for the Bears to move on from Jay Cutler.
If another team falls in love with a quarterback, it may need to trade up to No. 2 or No. 1 overall to get him.
Ideal Pairings
1. Myles Garrett to Cleveland Browns
Passing on a quarterback in order to get Garrett makes a lot of sense for Cleveland. The team recently hired Gregg Williams to take over as defensive coordinator, and Williams often operates out of a 4-3 base package.
Garrett is the type of pass-rushing end who can help anchor such a defense. He also fits the mold of the aggressive style of play Williams wants to install.
"We are find ball, see ball, get ball, and if you aren’t around the ball when it is over with and we are in our end-zone shot, you are probably moving into the broadcast booth, moving into the beer vendor’s booth, moving into helping the guy hold the down markers on the sideline," Williams explained at his introductory press conference, per Andrew Gribble of the team's official website.
Garrett is a guy who has proved he can find the football.
3. Jamal Adams to Chicago Bears
If the Bears decide to pass on a quarterback—they have the option of running with Cutler or even Brian Hoyer for another year—they might want to pull the trigger on LSU safety Jamal Adams with the third overall pick.
Chicago made strides defensively during the 2016 season but still finished the year rated just 23rd in overall defense by Pro Football Focus. Adams, who had 76 tackles, 7.5 tackles for a loss, four passes defended and an interception in 2016, could impact the defense in multiple facets.
SEC Network analyst Booger McFarland believes that Adams is the defender who can have the most immediate impact.
Booger @SECbooger
myles Garrett may be taken 1st overall n the draft but the player thats ready to make the quickest impact is Jamal Adams, unreal football IQ1/16/2017, 10:08:38 PM
While Cleveland might be able to snag the best overall defender at the top of Round 1, the Bears can get themselves one heck of a consolation prize two picks later.
9. Derek Barnett to Cincinnati Bengals
The Cincinnati Bengals saw a major slide in 2016 and now find themselves with a top-10 selection for the first time in many years. Part of the team's problem was a defense that produced just 33 sacks on the season.
Pro Football Focus rated the Bengals 18th overall in pass rush for the season.
Enter Tennessee pass-rusher Derek Barnett, who racked up 13 sacks and 19 tackles for a loss in 2016. He could immediately help increase the amount of pressure the Bengals are able to bring off the edge.
Bringing such pressure against quarterbacks like Ben Roethlisberger and Joe Flacco could help the Bengals put themselves back in the AFC North picture.
