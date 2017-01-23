2017 NFL Mock Draft: Ideal Landing Spots for Top College Prospects

Butch Dill/Getty Images

Conference Championship Sunday is now over, and the New England Patriots and Atlanta Falcons are the only two teams that still have a shot at lifting the Lombardi Trophy. For the other 30 NFL franchises, it's on to the offseason.

All 32 franchises will be looking to improve during the 2017 offseason, though approaches will vary. For many, strengthening the current roster will be a top priority in free agency. For playoff-caliber teams, maintaining current rosters may be the priority.

Every team will be looking to add fresh talent during the 2017 NFL draft, which makes the weeks leading into late April an exciting time for fans of every team. Even if your team isn't active during free agency, it still might land that game-breaking running back or pass-rusher in the draft.

It's never too early to take a look ahead at the draft, but now is a good time since all but two draft slots are set. We're here to take a look at the current draft order and make our predictions for the first round. Our choices are based on factors like team need, projected player potential and team fit.

We will also examine some of the latest draft-related storylines and projected best fits heading into Senior Bowl week.

NFL Mock Draft

Round 1 Pick NFL Team Selection 1 Cleveland Browns Myles Garrett, DE, Texas A&M 2 San Francisco 49ers Mitch Trubisky, QB, North Carolina 3 Chicago Bears Jamal Adams, S, LSU 4 Jacksonville Jaguars Leonard Fournette, RB, LSU 5 Tennessee Titans (from LAR) Jonathan Allen, DL, Alabama 6 New York Jets Deshaun Watson, QB, Clemson 7 Los Angeles Chargers Jabrill Peppers, LB, Michigan 8 Carolina Panthers Malik Hooker, S, Ohio State 9 Cincinnati Bengals Derek Barnett, DE,Tennessee 10 Buffalo Bills Mike Williams, WR, Clemson 11 New Orleans Saints Cam Robinson, OT, Alabama 12 Cleveland Browns (from PHI) Marshon Lattimore, C, Ohio State 13 Arizona Cardinals Solomon Thomas, DE, Stanford 14* Indianapolis Colts Marlon Humphrey, CB, Alabama 15* Philadelphia Eagles (from MIN) Quincy Wilson, CB, Florida 16 Baltimore Ravens Dalvin Cook, RB, Florida State 71 Washington Redskins Chris Wormley, DL, Michigan 18 Tennessee Titans John Ross, WR, Washington 19 Tampa Bay Buccaneers Corey Davis, WR, Western Michigan 20 Denver Broncos Ryan Ramczyk, OT, Wisconsin 21 Detroit Lions Charles Walker, DT, Oklahoma 22 Miami Dolphins Teez Tabor, CB, Florida 23 New York Giants Christian McCaffrey, RB, Stanford 24 Oakland Raiders Reuben Foster, LB, Alabama 25 Houston Texans Caleb Brantley, DT, Florida 26 Seattle Seahawks Dan Feeney, OG, Indiana 27 Kansas City Chiefs Sidney Jones, CB, Washington 28 Dallas Cowboys Taco Charlton, DE, Michigan 29 Green Bay Packers O.J. Howard, TE, Alabama 30 Pittsburgh Steelers Charles Harris, DE, Missouri 31 Atlanta Falcons Zach Cunningham, LB, Vanderbilt 32 New England Patriots Lowell Lotulelei, DT, Utah *Picks 14 and 15 to be decided by coin fip.

Latest Buzz



Is a Quarterback Worthy of the No. 1 Overall Pick?



The Cleveland Browns own the first overall pick in April's draft, and the franchise is in desperate need of a consistent signal-caller.

However, the debate rages whether or not there is a quarterback worthy of that No. 1 overall pick. Right now, Mitch Trubisky and Deshaun Watson appear to be the two most likely possibilities.

Clemson's Watson put a lot of positives on film during his collegiate career, most recently during a 420-yard, four-touchdown (one rushing) effort against Alabama in the College Football Playoff National Championship. North Carolina quarterback Trubisky has forced his way into the conversation in just one year as a starter.

Trubisky has the physical tools but has little high-level experience. Watson is a gifted thrower and a proven winner, but he has also shown a penchant for tossing interceptions.

Notre Dame quarterback DeShone Kizer might be the most physically gifted quarterback in the bunch, but he might also take the most time to add polish.

Chris Burke of Sports Illustrated places Watson at No. 17 in his top 50 big board. He is the only quarterback ranked within the first 31 slots.

"Watson is the most physically and mentally complete quarterback in this class," Burke wrote. "Does that mean he’s a guaranteed success? Of course not, but he’ll be starting several steps ahead of the other 2017 QBs."

Kizer is the next in line with a ranking of 32nd overall.

Based strictly on big boards like the one rounded out by Burke, it doesn't seem like a quarterback should go No. 1 overall. Instead, that honor might belong to Texas A&M pass-rusher Myles Garrett, who is considered by many to be the best player in this draft.

Bleacher Report draft expert Matt Miller recently wrote the following of Garrett:

As a raw athlete, Garrett can do it all. He’s expected to run in the 4.5-second range at the NFL Scouting Combine (per a scout who saw him running this summer) and jump in the 11-foot range in the broad jump. Those numbers would put Garrett in [Houston Texans defensive end Jadeveon] Clowney's neighborhood as one of the freakiest athletes of the last decade.

If the Browns decide to take the best player available or simply eschew a signal-caller at the top of the draft, it could shake up the rest of the first round. The San Francisco 49ers pick second, and the Chicago Bears pick third. The 49ers definitely need a quarterback, and one could argue that it's time for the Bears to move on from Jay Cutler.

If another team falls in love with a quarterback, it may need to trade up to No. 2 or No. 1 overall to get him.

Ideal Pairings

1. Myles Garrett to Cleveland Browns

Insider Buzz: Shanahan May Cede Control of Roster to GM; 2 Lead Candidates Emerge Insider Buzz: Raiders Face Hurdles in Vegas Move; Owners Want Them in Oakland New England Patriots Have NFL's Ultimate Postseason Home-Field Advantage Can Home-Field Advantage Help Falcons Close Georgia Dome with NFC Championship? Simms' Hidden Truth: NE Can Slow Creative PIT Defense with Only 2 WRs on Field Simms' Hidden Truth: PIT Must Unleash Top Pass-Rushers on NE's Interior Linemen Insider Buzz: 49ers Expected to Target Kirk Cousins If Shanahan Named Head Coach Insider Buzz: Packers in Danger of Missing 3 WRs in NFC Championship Game Simms' Hidden Truth: Seahawks' Simple, Predictable Defense Must Evolve in 2017 Simms' Hidden Truth: Meet Falcons' Secret Stars Crucial to Slowing Aaron Rodgers Insider Buzz: Kaepernick Era Will End with 49ers; Does Not Fit Shanahan's Offense Insider Buzz: Kyle Shanahan Expected to Be 49ers' Next HC; Will Pick GM Expect High-Scoring Showdown in Packers vs. Falcons NFC Title Game Insider Buzz: McDaniels Could Wait on DET or TEN Jobs to Open Next Offseason 'Fame Can Change Things’: The Story Behind Aaron Rodgers' Family Feud How Bell, Brown Have Shattered Records on Steelers Historic Playoff Run Week 19 Episode of Gridiron Heights Insider Buzz: Colts' Future Unclear After Irsay Meeting with Gruden and Manning Miller in 60: Shanahan's Brilliant Game Plan Makes ATL Super Bowl Contender Redemption or Repeat? Breaking Down the 4 Rematches of NFL Divisional Round Gary Kubiak's Abrupt Departure Suddenly Makes Sense NFL Draft Live Insider Buzz: Jon Allen and Dalvin Cook Could Slide in NFL Draft Simms' Hidden Truth: Seahawks Must Dominate in Trenches for Shot at Beating ATL Insider Buzz: Chargers Will Play at StubHub Center, Moving to Inglewood in 2019 Insider Buzz: Chargers Value Mike Smith's Experience, Impressed in Interview Insider Buzz: McVay Front-Runner for Rams but Age, Experience Concerns Remain Expect a Blowout in Houston Texans vs. New England Patriots Playoff Game Simms' Hidden Truth: Packers Must Go Big to Stop Zeke Elliott, Cowboys Run Game Can Cowboys' Defense Slow Down Aaron Rodgers and Packers' Offense? Insider Buzz: Marcel Dareus Got DL Coach Fired; Future with Bills Up in Air Insider Buzz: Bills Set to Hire Panthers' DC Sean McDermott as Next Head Coach Former NFL Star Warrick Dunn Built Deshaun Watson's Childhood Home How Rodgers and Cobb Connected for the Biggest Play of NFL Wild Card Weekend Insider Buzz: Packers' Eliot Wolf Could Replace GM Ted Thompson This Offseason Insider Buzz: Broncos and 49ers Top Landing Spots for Kyle Shanahan Gridiron Heights, Ep. 18: Giants and Justin Beiber Are on a Boat Historic Offensive Performance Led Steelers to Victory Insider Buzz: Chargers Focus HC Search on Defense, Plan to Keep Whisenhunt Insider Buzz: Vance Joseph Has 'Leg Up' on Denver Coaching Search Odell Beckham and Giants' Boat Crew Didn't Show Up to the Party vs. Packers Simms in 60: Nothing Is More Frustrating Than Inconsistent NFL Playoff Referees Miller in 60: Seattle a Super Bowl Contender When Rawls Channels Beast Mode 2016 NFL Sack Leaders Week 17 NFL Receiving Leaders Match Ups to Watch in AFC Playoffs 3 Broncos Named First-Team All-Pro Match Ups to Watch in NFC Playoffs Time to Skip the Packers/Giants Insider Buzz: HC Candidates Concerned Over Jaguars Commitment to Bortles Insider Buzz: McDaniels Could Trade for Garoppolo If He Lands Head Coaching Job Chris Simms' NFL Playoff Quarterback Power Rankings Which Current Playoff Superstars Will End Up in the Pro Football Hall of Fame? Simms' Hidden Truth: NYG Must Lose 'Big Nickel' Package, Feature DRC vs. Packers Insider Buzz: Rodgers, Packers Will Test Giants Star Cornerbacks in Man Coverage NFL Playoff Bracketology: Predicting Who Will Win Super Bowl LI Insider Buzz: NFL Believes Raiders, Las Vegas Have Worked Out Acceptable Deal Simms in 60: I'm Sorry for Disrespecting Packers Head Coach Mike McCarthy Simms' Hidden Truth: Oakland Raiders Better Starting Nate Allen Over Karl Joseph Insider Buzz: McDaniels Is 49ers Top Target, Not a Lock to Accept Job If Offered Insider Buzz: Bill O'Brien Could Be Fired If Texans Lose on Wild Card Weekend

Passing on a quarterback in order to get Garrett makes a lot of sense for Cleveland. The team recently hired Gregg Williams to take over as defensive coordinator, and Williams often operates out of a 4-3 base package.

Garrett is the type of pass-rushing end who can help anchor such a defense. He also fits the mold of the aggressive style of play Williams wants to install.

"We are find ball, see ball, get ball, and if you aren’t around the ball when it is over with and we are in our end-zone shot, you are probably moving into the broadcast booth, moving into the beer vendor’s booth, moving into helping the guy hold the down markers on the sideline," Williams explained at his introductory press conference, per Andrew Gribble of the team's official website.

Garrett is a guy who has proved he can find the football.

3. Jamal Adams to Chicago Bears

If the Bears decide to pass on a quarterback—they have the option of running with Cutler or even Brian Hoyer for another year—they might want to pull the trigger on LSU safety Jamal Adams with the third overall pick.

Chicago made strides defensively during the 2016 season but still finished the year rated just 23rd in overall defense by Pro Football Focus. Adams, who had 76 tackles, 7.5 tackles for a loss, four passes defended and an interception in 2016, could impact the defense in multiple facets.

SEC Network analyst Booger McFarland believes that Adams is the defender who can have the most immediate impact.

While Cleveland might be able to snag the best overall defender at the top of Round 1, the Bears can get themselves one heck of a consolation prize two picks later.

9. Derek Barnett to Cincinnati Bengals

The Cincinnati Bengals saw a major slide in 2016 and now find themselves with a top-10 selection for the first time in many years. Part of the team's problem was a defense that produced just 33 sacks on the season.

Pro Football Focus rated the Bengals 18th overall in pass rush for the season.

Enter Tennessee pass-rusher Derek Barnett, who racked up 13 sacks and 19 tackles for a loss in 2016. He could immediately help increase the amount of pressure the Bengals are able to bring off the edge.

Bringing such pressure against quarterbacks like Ben Roethlisberger and Joe Flacco could help the Bengals put themselves back in the AFC North picture.