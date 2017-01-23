    ArsenalDownload App

    Arsene Wenger Discusses Granit Xhaka's Red Card After Arsenal's 2-1 Burnley Win

    LONDON, ENGLAND - JANUARY 22: Granit Xhaka (R) of Arsenal protests to referee Jonathan Moss after shown a red card during the Premier League match between Arsenal and Burnley at the Emirates Stadium on January 22, 2017 in London, England. (Photo by Shaun Botterill/Getty Images)
    Shaun Botterill/Getty Images
    Rory MarsdenFeatured ColumnistJanuary 23, 2017

    Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger has warned Granit Xhaka he must stop punishing the Gunners by getting sent off following the midfielder's second Premier League red card of the season against Burnley on Sunday.

    The north London side still went on to win 2-1 against the Clarets—and they prevailed 3-2 against Swansea City when Xhaka was red-carded back in October—but he has now been dismissed five times since the start of last term:

    Discipline is a clear issue for the 24-year-old Switzerland international, and Wenger called on Xhaka to bring more control to his game in order to avoid burdening his team-mates, per Jake Polden in the Mirror:

    Xhaka's red card, honestly I have to look at it again, but the noises I heard suggest it was a red card. He has to control his game, and not punish the team with his lack of control and his tackling. We don't encourage our midfielders to go down in tackles, we want them to stand up and not make these kind of fouls. So if it is a bad tackle then it is a red card.

    Xhaka's red card was a result of a mistimed, two-footed tackle on Burnley midfielder Steven Defour.

    While it was undoubtedly a poor challenge, the former Borussia Monchengladbach star was arguably unlucky to be given his marching orders, per Match of the Day's Gary Lineker:

    It was one of numerous moments of intrigue in a fascinating game as Arsenal needed a 98th-minute penalty from Alexis Sanchez to claim victory.

    Shkodran Mustafi's header had put Arsenal ahead at the Emirates Stadium in the 59th minute, but it looked as though the hosts would have to settle for a point when Andre Gray netted from the penalty spot in the third minute of added time.

    Wenger was sent to the stands after he protested the decision to award Burnley their late penalty and could now face punishment having pushed fourth official Anthony Taylor, per Sky Football:

    The French manager realised he was in the wrong and apologised after the match, per The Times' Oliver Kay: "I regret everything. I should have shut up and gone home. I apologise for that." 

    Neither Xhaka nor Wenger's dismissals cost Arsenal anything on the day, but they could have repercussions in the future given both will likely pick up bans, per Graham Poll in the Daily Mail

    Per the Evening Standard's James Olley, Xhaka will be banned for four matches and, though Arsenal have cover in central midfield, the Swiss player clearly has work to do on the disciplinary side of his game.    

