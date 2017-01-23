Jose Mourinho Reportedly Replaces Manchester United Ball Boys with Youth Players

Clive Mason/Getty Images

Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho has been ruthless in his efforts to raise standards in all areas at the club so far this season, and the Old Trafford ball boys have reportedly not been up to scratch in the eyes of the 53-year-old.

According to Steve Bates of the Sunday Mirror, the United boss called on players from the Red Devils' under-16 squad to fetch stray footballs during the 1-1 draw with Liverpool last weekend, as he was not happy with the speed at which play was being recycled previously.

"Until then, the club's ball boys and girls were provided by the Manchester United Foundation," added Bates. "But Mourinho wanted a slicker operation when the ball went out of play with his team either on the attack or up against the clock."

Mourinho is said to want to see his side on the attack quicker. Clive Brunskill/Getty Images

A source quoted in the report outlined why Mourinho feels young players will be more effective in the way they carry out these duties: "He felt by bringing in lads from the Academy teams—boys who understand the nuances of the game and the urgency of certain occasions, it would help speed up play at crucial moments."

Per ESPN FC's Liam Twomey, the Red Devils chief doesn't seem to be a huge fan of those on the fringes of the field:

Mourinho always looks to gain an edge in any way possible, and he has spoken in the past of the impact ball boys can have on proceedings.

Indeed, during the 2014-15 Premier League season, Mourinho complained about those doing the job at Newcastle United in a 2-0 defeat when he was still in charge at Chelsea, as noted by Bates. Last season, he also made reference to the ball boys' "excellent job" as his side suffered a 2-1 loss at Leicester City.

In the first game after the ball-boy switch, United left it late to snatch a point against Liverpool, ending a run of nine consecutive wins in all competitions. Their next home game will be against Wigan Athletic in the FA Cup on Sunday.