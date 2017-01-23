    ArsenalDownload App

    Arsene Wenger Deserves Minimum 6-Game Ban for Anthony Taylor Push, Says Ex-Ref

    Fourth official Anthony Taylor (L) points Arsenal's French manager Arsene Wenger (R) to the tunnel after he was sent off by English referee Jonathan Moss (not pictured) during the English Premier League football match between Arsenal and Burnley at the Emirates Stadium in London on January 22, 2017. Arsenal won the game 2-1. / AFP / Ian KINGTON / RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE. No use with unauthorized audio, video, data, fixture lists, club/league logos or 'live' services. Online in-match use limited to 75 images, no video emulation. No use in betting, games or single club/league/player publications. / (Photo credit should read IAN KINGTON/AFP/Getty Images)
    IAN KINGTON/Getty Images
    Matt JonesFeatured ColumnistJanuary 23, 2017

    Former referee Keith Hackett has called on the Football Association to hand Arsenal boss Arsene Wenger at least a six-game ban after he pushed match official Anthony Taylor on Sunday.

    Wenger was sent off for his reaction after referee Jon Moss awarded Burnley a 93rd-minute penalty during the game at the Emirates Stadium. When Taylor, the fourth official on the day, motioned for the angry manager to walk down the tunnel, the Frenchman shoved him. 

    Writing for the Daily Telegraph, Hackett, also an ex-referees' chief, suggested strong action needs to be taken against the Gunners boss. 

    "For the sake of every official at every level of the game the FA must throw the book at Arsene Wenger after his disgraceful behaviour on Sunday," he said. "They need to send out a strong, clear message—officials are sacrosanct and if you lay hands on them you will pay a heavy price."

    Hackett added that a six-game ban should be the "absolute minimum" punishment for the veteran manager.

    More to follow…

    Where can I comment?

    Stay on your game

    Latest news, insights, and forecasts on your teams across leagues.

    Choose Teams
    Get it on the App StoreGet it on Google Play

    Real-time news for your teams right on your mobile device.

    Download
    Copyright © 2017 Bleacher Report, Inc. Turner Broadcasting System, Inc. All Rights Reserved. BleacherReport.com is part of Bleacher Report – Turner Sports Network, part of the Turner Sports and Entertainment Network. Certain photos copyright © 2017 Getty Images. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of Getty Images is strictly prohibited. AdChoices 