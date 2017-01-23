Arsene Wenger Deserves Minimum 6-Game Ban for Anthony Taylor Push, Says Ex-Ref

IAN KINGTON/Getty Images

Former referee Keith Hackett has called on the Football Association to hand Arsenal boss Arsene Wenger at least a six-game ban after he pushed match official Anthony Taylor on Sunday.

Wenger was sent off for his reaction after referee Jon Moss awarded Burnley a 93rd-minute penalty during the game at the Emirates Stadium. When Taylor, the fourth official on the day, motioned for the angry manager to walk down the tunnel, the Frenchman shoved him.

Writing for the Daily Telegraph, Hackett, also an ex-referees' chief, suggested strong action needs to be taken against the Gunners boss.

"For the sake of every official at every level of the game the FA must throw the book at Arsene Wenger after his disgraceful behaviour on Sunday," he said. "They need to send out a strong, clear message—officials are sacrosanct and if you lay hands on them you will pay a heavy price."

Hackett added that a six-game ban should be the "absolute minimum" punishment for the veteran manager.

