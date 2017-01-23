Australian Open 2017 Schedule: Monday Replay TV Coverage, Live-Stream Guide

Clive Brunskill/Getty Images

Six-time Australian Open champion Serena Williams set up a quarter-final clash with Britain's Johanna Konta at the 2017 tournament on Monday as the American beat Barbora Strycova 7-5, 6-4.

Konta will pose a major threat to the world No. 2's chances of winning the title again in Melbourne, as the 25-year-old is on a nine-match winning run and beat Russian Ekaterina Makarova 6-1, 6-4 in her fourth-round match.

In the men's draw, 11th seed David Goffin beat eighth seed Dominic Thiem 5-7, 7-6 (4), 6-2, 6-2 to progress to the last eight.

Here's how to catch all the action from the day's play at the first Grand Slam of the year.

Watch: Eurosport 1 (UK) and ESPN (U.S.)



Live Stream: Eurosport Player (UK), Sky Go (UK), WatchESPN (U.S.)



Friday Replay Coverage: Eurosport 1 from 1:30 p.m. (GMT), Tennis Channel from 7 a.m. (ET)



Full Schedule: AusOpen.com

Williams, Konta Set Up Last-Eight Contest

World No. 1 and defending champion Angelique Kerber was knocked out of the Australian Open on Sunday by American Coco Vandeweghe.

As a result, Williams is now firm favourite to go all the way in Melbourne this year, but she was given a stern test by 16th seed Strycova on Monday.

The American went a break behind three times in the opening set but eventually managed to seal a 7-5 win despite her poor serving.

It got little better for Williams in the second set as her first-serve percentage was at just 34 per cent.

But she showed her remarkable resilience and skill to come through in straight sets in one hour and 45 minutes, per the New York Times' Christopher Clarey:

She will likely need to up her game against Konta, who has now won 18 sets in a row having triumphed at the pre-Melbourne Apia International in Sydney.

The No. 9 seed showed her signature aggression in the opening set against Makarova, racing to a 6-1 win in just 24 minutes.

It was a different story in the second set, as the No. 30 seed built a 4-1 lead and looked set to force a decider.

However, Konta showed why she is now a genuine Grand Slam contender as she won five games on the bounce to claim victory.

Per BBC 5 live Sport, her clash with Williams in the last eight should be a terrific encounter:

With the likes of Kerber, Agnieszka Radwanska, Simona Halep and Dominika Cibulkova having fallen by the wayside earlier in the tournament, the winner of the quarter-final between Konta and Williams could go on to be the eventual 2017 champion.