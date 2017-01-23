James Harrison: Latest News, Rumors, Speculation on Star's Potential Retirement

Al Bello/Getty Images

Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker James Harrison will be 39 years old in the 2017 season, but he said "I'm not done" when asked about his future following his team's 36-17 loss to the New England Patriots in Sunday's AFC Championship Game, per Josina Anderson of ESPN.com.

Harrison Comments on Physical Status

Anderson shared the rest of Harrison's response where he stressed that he has only minor physical ailments that won't hold him back:

There is a reason Harrison is still relatively healthy despite his age. He is known for keeping in top physical shape, and the NFL shared one of his workouts from his Instagram page following his team's AFC Divisional Round win over the Kansas City Chiefs:

Hall of Famer and former Steelers running back Jerome Bettis tweeted of Harrison: "There is no one who works harder on and off the field!"

As a result, Harrison has played at least 15 games in nine of his 14 seasons, including the 2016 one that just ended. He has also never played fewer than 11 games.

That hard work and durability has led to a potential Hall of Fame career even though he was undrafted out of Kent State. Harrison has 81.5 career sacks and reached double-digit sack totals in three straight seasons from 2008 to 2010.

Even at 38 years old, Harrison tallied 53 combined tackles, five sacks, two forced fumbles and an interception in 2016.

He is known for his physicality, hard hits and bruising style of play that has been synonymous with the Steelers throughout his career (even if he did play for the Cincinnati Bengals in 2013). While he is an unrestricted free agent in 2017, per Spotrac, it is difficult to envision him finishing his career in a different uniform.

Among Harrison's laundry list of accomplishments are five Pro Bowl nods, two First Team All-Pros and the 2008 Associated Press Defensive Player of the Year when he posted 101 combined tackles, 16 sacks and seven forced fumbles.

The two-time Super Bowl champion will look to add another Lombardi Trophy to his resume in the 2017 season after coming so close in the 2016 campaign.