    Stephen Curry Shimmies After Drilling 3-Pointer over Al-Farouq Aminu

    Scott PolacekFeatured ColumnistApril 25, 2017

    PORTLAND, OR - APRIL 24: Stephen Curry #30 of the Golden State Warriors celebrates making a three point shot against Al Forouq Aminu #8 of the Portland Trail Blazers during Game Four of the Western Conference Quarterfinals of the 2017 NBA Playoffs at Moda Center on April 24, 2017 in Portland, Oregon.
    Jonathan Ferrey/Getty Images

    The Golden State Warriors appeared to be operating at full capacity Monday when they poured in 72 points in the first half of their Game 4 Western Conference playoffs series against the Portland Trail Blazers.

    Stephen Curry drilled five threes in the first half at Moda Center and unleashed a dance at Portland's expense after hitting one over Al-Farouq Aminu:

    That was cold, Steph.

    Things quickly got out of control for the helpless Trail Blazers:

    Golden State has its eye on the title after losing in last season's NBA Finals and will be dancing all the way there if it continues to play like it did in the first half Monday.

     

