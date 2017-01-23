Pro Bowl 2017 Roster: Full List of Players, Final MVP Predictions and Top Snubs
It's all-star season in the sporting world, headlined by the 2017 NFL Pro Bowl.
The NBA just announced its All-Star starters, a production put together by fans, players and beyond. Matching this is the NFL, which announced the rosters last week ahead of Sunday's game.
A stopgap solution for fans before Super Bowl LI between the Atlanta Falcons and New England Patriots, experimentation continues to be the name of the game as the NFL will have players compete in skill challenges and other activities.
NFL.com has a look at the current rosters, though more changes will come in the week leading up to the event. Determined by fans, players and coaches, it is easy to both love and recognize holes in the official list.
2017 NFL Pro Bowl
When: Sunday, January 29
Time: 8 p.m. ET
Where: Camping World Stadium, Orlando, Florida
National TV: ESPN
Live Stream: WatchESPN
2017 Pro Bowl Rosters
|Player
|Position
|Team
|AFC
|Tom Brady
|QB
|New England Patriots
|Derek Carr
|QB
|Oakland Raiders
|Ben Roethlisberger
|QB
|Pittsburgh Steelers
|Le'Veon Bell
|RB
|Pittsburgh Steelers
|DeMarco Murray
|RB
|Tennessee Titans
|LeSean McCoy
|RB
|Buffalo Bills
|Antonio Brown
|WR
|Pittsburgh Steelers
|Amari Cooper
|WR
|Oakland Raiders
|A.J. Green
|WR
|Cincinnati Bengals
|T.Y. Hilton
|WR
|Indianapolis Colts
|Joe Thomas
|OT
|Cleveland Browns
|Donald Penn
|OT
|Oakland Raiders
|Taylor Lewan
|OT
|Tennessee Titans
|Marshal Yanda
|OG
|Baltimore Ravens
|Kelechi Osemele
|OG
|Oakland Raiders
|David DeCastro
|OG
|Pittsburgh Steelers
|Rodney Hudson
|C
|Oakland Raiders
|Maurkice Pouncey
|C
|Pittsburgh Steelers
|Travis Kelce
|TE
|Kansas City Chiefs
|Delanie Walker
|TE
|Tennessee Titans
|Kyle Juszczyk
|FB
|Baltimore Ravens
|Khalil Mack
|DE
|Oakland Raiders
|Cameron Wake
|DE
|Miami Dolphins
|Jadeveon Clowney
|DE
|Houston Texans
|Geno Atkins
|DT
|Cincinnati Bengals
|Ndamukong Suh
|DT
|Miami Dolphins
|Jurrell Casey
|DT
|Tennessee Titans
|Von Miller
|OLB
|Denver Broncos
|Lorenzo Alexander
|OLB
|Buffalo Bills
|Brian Orakpo
|OLB
|Tennessee Titans
|Dont'a Hightower
|MLB
|New England Patriots
|C.J. Mosley
|MLB
|Baltimore Ravens
|Marcus Peters
|CB
|Kansas City Chiefs
|Aqib Talib
|CB
|Denver Broncos
|Casey Hayward
|CB
|San Diego Chargers
|Chris Harris
|CB
|Denver Broncos
|Devin McCourty
|FS
|New England Patriots
|Reggie Nelson
|FS
|Oakland Raiders
|Eric Berry
|SS
|Kansas City Chiefs
|Pat McAfee
|P
|Indianapolis Colts
|Justin Tucker
|K
|Baltimore Ravens
|Tyreek Hill
|Return specialist
|Kansas City Chiefs
|Matthew Slater
|Special teamer
|New England Patriots
|NFC
|Matt Ryan
|QB
|Atlanta Falcons
|Aaron Rodgers
|QB
|Green Bay Packers
|Dak Prescott
|QB
|Dallas Cowboys
|Ezekiel Elliott
|RB
|Dallas Cowboys
|David Johnson
|RB
|Arizona Cardinals
|Devonta Freeman
|RB
|Atlanta Falcons
|Julio Jones
|WR
|Atlanta Falcons
|Odell Beckham
|WR
|New York Giants
|Mike Evans
|WR
|Tampa Bay Buccaneers
|Larry Fitzgerald
|WR
|Arizona Cardinals
|Tyron Smith
|OT
|Dallas Cowboys
|Trent Williams
|OT
|Washington
|Jason Peters
|OT
|Philadelphia Eagles
|Zack Martin
|OG
|Dallas Cowboys
|Brandon Scherff
|OG
|Washington
|T.J. Lang
|OG
|Green Bay Packers
|Travis Frederick
|C
|Dallas Cowboys
|Alex Mack
|C
|Atlanta Falcons
|Greg Olsen
|TE
|Carolina Panthers
|Jordan Reed
|TE
|Washington
|Mike Tolbert
|FB
|Carolina Panthers
|Everson Griffen
|DE
|Minnesota Vikings
|Cliff Avril
|DE
|Seattle Seahawks
|Michael Bennett
|DE
|Seattle Seahawks
|Aaron Donald
|DT
|Los Angeles Rams
|Gerald McCoy
|DT
|Tampa Bay Buccaneers
|Fletcher Cox
|DT
|Philadelphia Eagles
|Vic Beasley
|OLB
|Atlanta Falcons
|Ryan Kerrigan
|OLB
|Washington
|Thomas Davis
|OLB
|Carolina Panthers
|Bobby Wagner
|MLB
|Seattle Seahawks
|Luke Kuechly
|MLB
|Carolina Panthers
|Janoris Jenkins
|CB
|New York Giants
|Patrick Peterson
|CB
|Arizona Cardinals
|Richard Sherman
|CB
|Seattle Seahawks
|Xavier Rhodes
|CB
|Minnesota Vikings
|Harrison Smith
|FS
|Minnesota Vikings
|Ha Ha Clinton-Dix
|FS
|Green Bay Packers
|Landon Collins
|SS
|New York Giants
|Johnny Hekker
|P
|Los Angeles Rams
|Matt Bryant
|K
|Atlanta Falcons
|Cordarrelle Patterson
|Return specialist
|Minnesota Vikings
|Dwayne Harris
|Special teamer
|New York Giants
|NFL.com.
Biggest Defensive Snub: Brandon Graham, DE, Philadelphia Eagles
The Pro Bowl remains a popularity contest, which Philadelphia Eagles defensive end Brandon Graham just found out the hard way.
Graham was the best player on the Eagles this season, a dominant presence who disrupted consistently while ranking with the likes of Oakland's Khalil Mack as one of the best rushers in the game.
Granted, Graham didn't tally the sexy stats needed to jump off the page. He had 59 total tackles, two forced fumbles and just 5.5 sacks, which was only good enough to get him alternate status—otherwise known as snub status.
Look at the other accolades Graham compiled, as noted by reporter Brandon Lee Gowton:
Brandon Lee Gowton @BrandonGowton
Brandon Graham: - First team Pro Bowl alternate - Second team AP All-Pro - First team PFF All-Pro #Eagles1/6/2017, 5:52:20 PM
Over at Pro Football Focus, only Mack graded higher on the edge:
Pro Football Focus @PFF
Top-graded edge defenders in the NFL 1. Khalil Mack, Raiders, 93.9 2. Brandon Graham, Eagles, 93.3 3. Cameron Jordan, Saints, 92.1 https://t.co/S8WQBbHoJG1/18/2017, 5:58:04 PM
Graham isn't a household name and found himself stuck on a 7-9 team. But sooner or later he's going to need the props he deserves.
A status as a top-tier, unacceptable snub is a good place to start.
Biggest Offensive Snub: Drew Brees, QB, New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees remains one of the most disrespected players in the league.
Brees keeps posting video game-esque stats, yet fans and others decided to vote someone such as Dallas Cowboys rookie Dak Prescott into the game.
Silly. Brees' Saints only went 7-9, but his 5,208 passing yards led the league. His 37 touchdowns placed him third. His 70 percent completion clip: second. His yards per attempt: 7.74, sixth. His yards per game: 326, first.
Saints receiver Brandin Cooks put it best, according to NFL.com's Conor Orr: "That's just ridiculous. It's just ridiculous. What are we looking at? What are we voting on? Like, I don't get it. The guy is leading in so many categories. He's having a great year."
The NFC isn't an easy place to make a Pro Bowl at quarterback, not with Aaron Rodgers hanging around and other big names who didn't make it such as Matthew Stafford still vying for a shot. But Brees has been around a long time and is one of the league's biggest names, so blatantly ignoring raw numbers in an era where they seem to hold such an important weight is downright odd.
MVP Pick: Ezekiel Elliott, RB, Dallas Cowboys
It's silly to expect anyone else.
Dallas rookie back Ezekiel Elliott was a sensation this year, leading the league in rushing at 1,631 yards, adding 15 scores and a 5.1 yard-per-carry average to the equation for good measure.
Back in early December, it was Elliott leading the Pro Bowl voting. It is almost like the rookie has an obligation to put on a show while staking his claim at the yearly event.
The rookie status makes this pick all the easier. Elliott, like many rookies or first-time entrants, will want to make a big splash. It helps that he shares the backfield with fellow standout rookie Jordan Howard of the Chicago Bears, adding competition to the equation.
With quarterbacks rotating in and out and Elliott being arguably the biggest star in attendance, he is the easy MVP pick.
Stats courtesy of NFL.com. All betting information courtesy of OddsShark. All advanced metrics courtesy of Pro Football Focus.
