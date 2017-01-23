Pro Bowl 2017 Roster: Full List of Players, Final MVP Predictions and Top Snubs

Ezekiel Elliott headlines this year's Pro Bowl. Tom Pennington/Getty Images

It's all-star season in the sporting world, headlined by the 2017 NFL Pro Bowl.

The NBA just announced its All-Star starters, a production put together by fans, players and beyond. Matching this is the NFL, which announced the rosters last week ahead of Sunday's game.

A stopgap solution for fans before Super Bowl LI between the Atlanta Falcons and New England Patriots, experimentation continues to be the name of the game as the NFL will have players compete in skill challenges and other activities.

NFL.com has a look at the current rosters, though more changes will come in the week leading up to the event. Determined by fans, players and coaches, it is easy to both love and recognize holes in the official list.

2017 NFL Pro Bowl

When: Sunday, January 29

Time: 8 p.m. ET

Where: Camping World Stadium, Orlando, Florida

National TV: ESPN

Live Stream: WatchESPN

2017 Pro Bowl Rosters

Player Position Team AFC Tom Brady QB New England Patriots Derek Carr QB Oakland Raiders Ben Roethlisberger QB Pittsburgh Steelers Le'Veon Bell RB Pittsburgh Steelers DeMarco Murray RB Tennessee Titans LeSean McCoy RB Buffalo Bills Antonio Brown WR Pittsburgh Steelers Amari Cooper WR Oakland Raiders A.J. Green WR Cincinnati Bengals T.Y. Hilton WR Indianapolis Colts Joe Thomas OT Cleveland Browns Donald Penn OT Oakland Raiders Taylor Lewan OT Tennessee Titans Marshal Yanda OG Baltimore Ravens Kelechi Osemele OG Oakland Raiders David DeCastro OG Pittsburgh Steelers Rodney Hudson C Oakland Raiders Maurkice Pouncey C Pittsburgh Steelers Travis Kelce TE Kansas City Chiefs Delanie Walker TE Tennessee Titans Kyle Juszczyk FB Baltimore Ravens Khalil Mack DE Oakland Raiders Cameron Wake DE Miami Dolphins Jadeveon Clowney DE Houston Texans Geno Atkins DT Cincinnati Bengals Ndamukong Suh DT Miami Dolphins Jurrell Casey DT Tennessee Titans Von Miller OLB Denver Broncos Lorenzo Alexander OLB Buffalo Bills Brian Orakpo OLB Tennessee Titans Dont'a Hightower MLB New England Patriots C.J. Mosley MLB Baltimore Ravens Marcus Peters CB Kansas City Chiefs Aqib Talib CB Denver Broncos Casey Hayward CB San Diego Chargers Chris Harris CB Denver Broncos Devin McCourty FS New England Patriots Reggie Nelson FS Oakland Raiders Eric Berry SS Kansas City Chiefs Pat McAfee P Indianapolis Colts Justin Tucker K Baltimore Ravens Tyreek Hill Return specialist Kansas City Chiefs Matthew Slater Special teamer New England Patriots NFC Matt Ryan QB Atlanta Falcons Aaron Rodgers QB Green Bay Packers Dak Prescott QB Dallas Cowboys Ezekiel Elliott RB Dallas Cowboys David Johnson RB Arizona Cardinals Devonta Freeman RB Atlanta Falcons Julio Jones WR Atlanta Falcons Odell Beckham WR New York Giants Mike Evans WR Tampa Bay Buccaneers Larry Fitzgerald WR Arizona Cardinals Tyron Smith OT Dallas Cowboys Trent Williams OT Washington Jason Peters OT Philadelphia Eagles Zack Martin OG Dallas Cowboys Brandon Scherff OG Washington T.J. Lang OG Green Bay Packers Travis Frederick C Dallas Cowboys Alex Mack C Atlanta Falcons Greg Olsen TE Carolina Panthers Jordan Reed TE Washington Mike Tolbert FB Carolina Panthers Everson Griffen DE Minnesota Vikings Cliff Avril DE Seattle Seahawks Michael Bennett DE Seattle Seahawks Aaron Donald DT Los Angeles Rams Gerald McCoy DT Tampa Bay Buccaneers Fletcher Cox DT Philadelphia Eagles Vic Beasley OLB Atlanta Falcons Ryan Kerrigan OLB Washington Thomas Davis OLB Carolina Panthers Bobby Wagner MLB Seattle Seahawks Luke Kuechly MLB Carolina Panthers Janoris Jenkins CB New York Giants Patrick Peterson CB Arizona Cardinals Richard Sherman CB Seattle Seahawks Xavier Rhodes CB Minnesota Vikings Harrison Smith FS Minnesota Vikings Ha Ha Clinton-Dix FS Green Bay Packers Landon Collins SS New York Giants Johnny Hekker P Los Angeles Rams Matt Bryant K Atlanta Falcons Cordarrelle Patterson Return specialist Minnesota Vikings Dwayne Harris Special teamer New York Giants NFL.com.

Biggest Defensive Snub: Brandon Graham, DE, Philadelphia Eagles

Brandon Graham put up an amazing season that is worth recognition. Mitchell Leff/Getty Images

The Pro Bowl remains a popularity contest, which Philadelphia Eagles defensive end Brandon Graham just found out the hard way.

Graham was the best player on the Eagles this season, a dominant presence who disrupted consistently while ranking with the likes of Oakland's Khalil Mack as one of the best rushers in the game.

Granted, Graham didn't tally the sexy stats needed to jump off the page. He had 59 total tackles, two forced fumbles and just 5.5 sacks, which was only good enough to get him alternate status—otherwise known as snub status.

Look at the other accolades Graham compiled, as noted by reporter Brandon Lee Gowton:

Over at Pro Football Focus, only Mack graded higher on the edge:

Graham isn't a household name and found himself stuck on a 7-9 team. But sooner or later he's going to need the props he deserves.

A status as a top-tier, unacceptable snub is a good place to start.

AFC CHAMPIONSHIP PREVIEW: TOM BRADY POISED TO MAKE HISTORY WITH PATRIOTS WIN The Key Player in the AFC Championship Game Tom Brady Poised to Make History with Victory Over Pittsburgh Steelers Insider Buzz: Shanahan May Cede Control of Roster to GM; 2 Lead Candidates Emerge Insider Buzz: Raiders Face Hurdles in Vegas Move; Owners Want Them in Oakland New England Patriots Have NFL's Ultimate Postseason Home-Field Advantage Can Home-Field Advantage Help Falcons Close Georgia Dome with NFC Championship? Simms' Hidden Truth: NE Can Slow Creative PIT Defense with Only 2 WRs on Field Simms' Hidden Truth: PIT Must Unleash Top Pass-Rushers on NE's Interior Linemen Insider Buzz: 49ers Expected to Target Kirk Cousins If Shanahan Named Head Coach Insider Buzz: Packers in Danger of Missing 3 WRs in NFC Championship Game Simms' Hidden Truth: Seahawks' Simple, Predictable Defense Must Evolve in 2017 Simms' Hidden Truth: Meet Falcons' Secret Stars Crucial to Slowing Aaron Rodgers Insider Buzz: Kaepernick Era Will End with 49ers; Does Not Fit Shanahan's Offense Insider Buzz: Kyle Shanahan Expected to Be 49ers' Next HC; Will Pick GM Expect High-Scoring Showdown in Packers vs. Falcons NFC Title Game Insider Buzz: McDaniels Could Wait on DET or TEN Jobs to Open Next Offseason 'Fame Can Change Things’: The Story Behind Aaron Rodgers' Family Feud How Bell, Brown Have Shattered Records on Steelers Historic Playoff Run Week 19 Episode of Gridiron Heights Insider Buzz: Colts' Future Unclear After Irsay Meeting with Gruden and Manning Miller in 60: Shanahan's Brilliant Game Plan Makes ATL Super Bowl Contender Redemption or Repeat? Breaking Down the 4 Rematches of NFL Divisional Round Gary Kubiak's Abrupt Departure Suddenly Makes Sense NFL Draft Live Insider Buzz: Jon Allen and Dalvin Cook Could Slide in NFL Draft Simms' Hidden Truth: Seahawks Must Dominate in Trenches for Shot at Beating ATL Insider Buzz: Chargers Will Play at StubHub Center, Moving to Inglewood in 2019 Insider Buzz: Chargers Value Mike Smith's Experience, Impressed in Interview Insider Buzz: McVay Front-Runner for Rams but Age, Experience Concerns Remain Expect a Blowout in Houston Texans vs. New England Patriots Playoff Game Simms' Hidden Truth: Packers Must Go Big to Stop Zeke Elliott, Cowboys Run Game Can Cowboys' Defense Slow Down Aaron Rodgers and Packers' Offense? Insider Buzz: Marcel Dareus Got DL Coach Fired; Future with Bills Up in Air Insider Buzz: Bills Set to Hire Panthers' DC Sean McDermott as Next Head Coach Former NFL Star Warrick Dunn Built Deshaun Watson's Childhood Home How Rodgers and Cobb Connected for the Biggest Play of NFL Wild Card Weekend Insider Buzz: Packers' Eliot Wolf Could Replace GM Ted Thompson This Offseason Insider Buzz: Broncos and 49ers Top Landing Spots for Kyle Shanahan Gridiron Heights, Ep. 18: Giants and Justin Beiber Are on a Boat Historic Offensive Performance Led Steelers to Victory Insider Buzz: Chargers Focus HC Search on Defense, Plan to Keep Whisenhunt Insider Buzz: Vance Joseph Has 'Leg Up' on Denver Coaching Search Odell Beckham and Giants' Boat Crew Didn't Show Up to the Party vs. Packers Simms in 60: Nothing Is More Frustrating Than Inconsistent NFL Playoff Referees Miller in 60: Seattle a Super Bowl Contender When Rawls Channels Beast Mode 2016 NFL Sack Leaders Week 17 NFL Receiving Leaders Match Ups to Watch in AFC Playoffs 3 Broncos Named First-Team All-Pro Match Ups to Watch in NFC Playoffs Time to Skip the Packers/Giants Insider Buzz: HC Candidates Concerned Over Jaguars Commitment to Bortles Insider Buzz: McDaniels Could Trade for Garoppolo If He Lands Head Coaching Job Chris Simms' NFL Playoff Quarterback Power Rankings Which Current Playoff Superstars Will End Up in the Pro Football Hall of Fame? Simms' Hidden Truth: NYG Must Lose 'Big Nickel' Package, Feature DRC vs. Packers Insider Buzz: Rodgers, Packers Will Test Giants Star Cornerbacks in Man Coverage NFL Playoff Bracketology: Predicting Who Will Win Super Bowl LI Insider Buzz: NFL Believes Raiders, Las Vegas Have Worked Out Acceptable Deal Simms in 60: I'm Sorry for Disrespecting Packers Head Coach Mike McCarthy

New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees remains one of the most disrespected players in the league.

Brees keeps posting video game-esque stats, yet fans and others decided to vote someone such as Dallas Cowboys rookie Dak Prescott into the game.

Silly. Brees' Saints only went 7-9, but his 5,208 passing yards led the league. His 37 touchdowns placed him third. His 70 percent completion clip: second. His yards per attempt: 7.74, sixth. His yards per game: 326, first.

Saints receiver Brandin Cooks put it best, according to NFL.com's Conor Orr: "That's just ridiculous. It's just ridiculous. What are we looking at? What are we voting on? Like, I don't get it. The guy is leading in so many categories. He's having a great year."

The NFC isn't an easy place to make a Pro Bowl at quarterback, not with Aaron Rodgers hanging around and other big names who didn't make it such as Matthew Stafford still vying for a shot. But Brees has been around a long time and is one of the league's biggest names, so blatantly ignoring raw numbers in an era where they seem to hold such an important weight is downright odd.

MVP Pick: Ezekiel Elliott, RB, Dallas Cowboys

It's silly to expect anyone else.

Dallas rookie back Ezekiel Elliott was a sensation this year, leading the league in rushing at 1,631 yards, adding 15 scores and a 5.1 yard-per-carry average to the equation for good measure.

Back in early December, it was Elliott leading the Pro Bowl voting. It is almost like the rookie has an obligation to put on a show while staking his claim at the yearly event.

The rookie status makes this pick all the easier. Elliott, like many rookies or first-time entrants, will want to make a big splash. It helps that he shares the backfield with fellow standout rookie Jordan Howard of the Chicago Bears, adding competition to the equation.

With quarterbacks rotating in and out and Elliott being arguably the biggest star in attendance, he is the easy MVP pick.

Stats courtesy of NFL.com. All betting information courtesy of OddsShark. All advanced metrics courtesy of Pro Football Focus.