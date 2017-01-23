    Pro BowlDownload App

    Pro Bowl 2017 Roster: Full List of Players, Final MVP Predictions and Top Snubs

    Ezekiel Elliott headlines this year's Pro Bowl.
    Ezekiel Elliott headlines this year's Pro Bowl.Tom Pennington/Getty Images
    Chris RolingFeatured ColumnistJanuary 23, 2017

    It's all-star season in the sporting world, headlined by the 2017 NFL Pro Bowl

    The NBA just announced its All-Star starters, a production put together by fans, players and beyond. Matching this is the NFL, which announced the rosters last week ahead of Sunday's game.

    A stopgap solution for fans before Super Bowl LI between the Atlanta Falcons and New England Patriots, experimentation continues to be the name of the game as the NFL will have players compete in skill challenges and other activities.

    NFL.com has a look at the current rosters, though more changes will come in the week leading up to the event. Determined by fans, players and coaches, it is easy to both love and recognize holes in the official list.

                  

    2017 NFL Pro Bowl

    When: Sunday, January 29

    Time: 8 p.m. ET

    Where: Camping World Stadium, Orlando, Florida

    National TV: ESPN

    Live Stream: WatchESPN

         

    2017 Pro Bowl Rosters

    PlayerPositionTeam
    AFC
    Tom BradyQBNew England Patriots
    Derek CarrQBOakland Raiders
    Ben RoethlisbergerQBPittsburgh Steelers
    Le'Veon BellRBPittsburgh Steelers
    DeMarco MurrayRBTennessee Titans
    LeSean McCoyRBBuffalo Bills
    Antonio BrownWRPittsburgh Steelers
    Amari CooperWROakland Raiders
    A.J. GreenWRCincinnati Bengals
    T.Y. HiltonWRIndianapolis Colts
    Joe ThomasOTCleveland Browns
    Donald PennOTOakland Raiders
    Taylor LewanOTTennessee Titans
    Marshal YandaOGBaltimore Ravens
    Kelechi OsemeleOGOakland Raiders
    David DeCastroOGPittsburgh Steelers
    Rodney HudsonCOakland Raiders
    Maurkice PounceyCPittsburgh Steelers
    Travis KelceTEKansas City Chiefs
    Delanie WalkerTETennessee Titans
    Kyle JuszczykFBBaltimore Ravens
    Khalil MackDEOakland Raiders
    Cameron WakeDEMiami Dolphins
    Jadeveon ClowneyDEHouston Texans
    Geno AtkinsDTCincinnati Bengals
    Ndamukong SuhDTMiami Dolphins
    Jurrell CaseyDTTennessee Titans
    Von MillerOLBDenver Broncos
    Lorenzo AlexanderOLBBuffalo Bills
    Brian OrakpoOLBTennessee Titans
    Dont'a HightowerMLBNew England Patriots
    C.J. MosleyMLBBaltimore Ravens
    Marcus PetersCBKansas City Chiefs
    Aqib TalibCBDenver Broncos
    Casey HaywardCBSan Diego Chargers
    Chris HarrisCBDenver Broncos
    Devin McCourtyFSNew England Patriots
    Reggie NelsonFSOakland Raiders
    Eric BerrySSKansas City Chiefs
    Pat McAfeePIndianapolis Colts
    Justin TuckerKBaltimore Ravens
    Tyreek HillReturn specialistKansas City Chiefs
    Matthew SlaterSpecial teamerNew England Patriots
    NFC
    Matt RyanQBAtlanta Falcons
    Aaron RodgersQBGreen Bay Packers
    Dak PrescottQBDallas Cowboys
    Ezekiel ElliottRBDallas Cowboys
    David JohnsonRBArizona Cardinals
    Devonta FreemanRBAtlanta Falcons
    Julio JonesWRAtlanta Falcons
    Odell BeckhamWRNew York Giants
    Mike EvansWRTampa Bay Buccaneers
    Larry FitzgeraldWRArizona Cardinals
    Tyron SmithOTDallas Cowboys
    Trent WilliamsOTWashington
    Jason PetersOTPhiladelphia Eagles
    Zack MartinOGDallas Cowboys
    Brandon ScherffOGWashington
    T.J. LangOGGreen Bay Packers
    Travis FrederickCDallas Cowboys
    Alex MackCAtlanta Falcons
    Greg OlsenTECarolina Panthers
    Jordan ReedTEWashington
    Mike TolbertFBCarolina Panthers
    Everson GriffenDEMinnesota Vikings
    Cliff AvrilDESeattle Seahawks
    Michael BennettDESeattle Seahawks
    Aaron DonaldDTLos Angeles Rams
    Gerald McCoyDTTampa Bay Buccaneers
    Fletcher CoxDTPhiladelphia Eagles
    Vic BeasleyOLBAtlanta Falcons
    Ryan KerriganOLBWashington
    Thomas DavisOLBCarolina Panthers
    Bobby WagnerMLBSeattle Seahawks
    Luke KuechlyMLBCarolina Panthers
    Janoris JenkinsCBNew York Giants
    Patrick PetersonCBArizona Cardinals
    Richard ShermanCBSeattle Seahawks
    Xavier RhodesCBMinnesota Vikings
    Harrison SmithFSMinnesota Vikings
    Ha Ha Clinton-DixFSGreen Bay Packers
    Landon CollinsSSNew York Giants
    Johnny HekkerPLos Angeles Rams
    Matt BryantKAtlanta Falcons
    Cordarrelle PattersonReturn specialistMinnesota Vikings
    Dwayne HarrisSpecial teamerNew York Giants
    NFL.com.

          

    Biggest Defensive Snub: Brandon Graham, DE, Philadelphia Eagles

    Brandon Graham put up an amazing season that is worth recognition.
    Brandon Graham put up an amazing season that is worth recognition.Mitchell Leff/Getty Images

    The Pro Bowl remains a popularity contest, which Philadelphia Eagles defensive end Brandon Graham just found out the hard way.

    Graham was the best player on the Eagles this season, a dominant presence who disrupted consistently while ranking with the likes of Oakland's Khalil Mack as one of the best rushers in the game.

    Granted, Graham didn't tally the sexy stats needed to jump off the page. He had 59 total tackles, two forced fumbles and just 5.5 sacks, which was only good enough to get him alternate status—otherwise known as snub status.

    Look at the other accolades Graham compiled, as noted by reporter Brandon Lee Gowton:

    Over at Pro Football Focus, only Mack graded higher on the edge:

    Graham isn't a household name and found himself stuck on a 7-9 team. But sooner or later he's going to need the props he deserves.

    A status as a top-tier, unacceptable snub is a good place to start.

         

    Biggest Offensive Snub: Drew Brees, QB, New Orleans Saints

    New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees remains one of the most disrespected players in the league.

    Brees keeps posting video game-esque stats, yet fans and others decided to vote someone such as Dallas Cowboys rookie Dak Prescott into the game.

    Silly. Brees' Saints only went 7-9, but his 5,208 passing yards led the league. His 37 touchdowns placed him third. His 70 percent completion clip: second. His yards per attempt: 7.74, sixth. His yards per game: 326, first.

    Saints receiver Brandin Cooks put it best, according to NFL.com's Conor Orr: "That's just ridiculous. It's just ridiculous. What are we looking at? What are we voting on? Like, I don't get it. The guy is leading in so many categories. He's having a great year."

    The NFC isn't an easy place to make a Pro Bowl at quarterback, not with Aaron Rodgers hanging around and other big names who didn't make it such as Matthew Stafford still vying for a shot. But Brees has been around a long time and is one of the league's biggest names, so blatantly ignoring raw numbers in an era where they seem to hold such an important weight is downright odd. 

         

    MVP Pick: Ezekiel Elliott, RB, Dallas Cowboys

    It's silly to expect anyone else.

    Dallas rookie back Ezekiel Elliott was a sensation this year, leading the league in rushing at 1,631 yards, adding 15 scores and a 5.1 yard-per-carry average to the equation for good measure.

    Back in early December, it was Elliott leading the Pro Bowl voting. It is almost like the rookie has an obligation to put on a show while staking his claim at the yearly event.

    The rookie status makes this pick all the easier. Elliott, like many rookies or first-time entrants, will want to make a big splash. It helps that he shares the backfield with fellow standout rookie Jordan Howard of the Chicago Bears, adding competition to the equation.

    With quarterbacks rotating in and out and Elliott being arguably the biggest star in attendance, he is the easy MVP pick.

          

    Stats courtesy of NFL.com. All betting information courtesy of OddsShark. All advanced metrics courtesy of Pro Football Focus.

