Shawn Michaels Talks Acting Career, WWE UK Championship Tournament, NXT

Bryan Bedder/Getty Images

As a WWE Hall of Famer and one of the most beloved wrestlers in history, Shawn Michaels has earned the respect of most wrestling fans for his work ethic and unique skill set.

Now, the WWE Universe gets to enjoy Michaels as he dives headfirst into acting.

Michaels retired in 2010 and has appeared sporadically, but older wrestling fans have been yearning for more of The Heartbreak Kid. The hope now is that his acting career takes off and that he will be on WWE programming more often to promote his work.

In a recent interview promoting his new movie, The Resurrection of Gavin Stone, Michaels spoke to Ring Rust Radio about his budding acting career, his thoughts on the WWE United Kingdom Championship Tournament and the possible trainer-esque role he was offered with the NXT brand.

When asked about what made him want to take the largest acting role of his career in The Resurrection of Gavin Stone, Michaels spoke about the combination of a comfortable role and an entertaining script.

"It was a nice, feel-good story. I guess I'm getting soft in my old age and still enjoy those types of movies," Michaels said. "It was one of those things where you think to yourself about your first experience in an area that you never experienced, it would be nice if you could do something where you would be comfortable, and that's exactly what this was. Being a really good script and being in a role where I could easily relate to it, all those things coming together made it an easy choice to make."

As a man who found himself addicted to drugs and alcohol, finding God was one of the highlights of his life, and playing a role that mirrored many of his experiences made the leap into acting more comfortable.

Now that he has a taste for acting and knows what the industry is all about, Michaels should begin to receive more offers for movie roles. After turning in a wonderful performance in his biggest role to date, fans hope there is more to come from HBK.

In addition to speaking about his jump into acting, Michaels also talked about his thoughts on the recent WWE United Kingdom Championship Tournament.

"For the UK tournament, it's a little different," Michaels said. "We are in a time where it's hard to come up with anything original, and that really is. Stylistically, that show was going to be different, so anytime you can add that, it's going to be enjoyable."

Michaels was a pioneer in wrestling. As one of the true forefathers of the athletic in-ring style that the cruiserweights continue to perfect to this day, he knows talent and excitement when he sees it. If Michaels supports the UK tournament, then the WWE Universe knows it's quality wrestling.

In addition to making appearances on WWE programming to support his new movie, Triple H has also revealed plans for Michaels to work with talent in the NXT brand in order to help the wrestlers get ready for the jump to the main roster.

Michaels talked about his status with NXT and what needs to be cleared up before he takes on an advisory position with the developmental brand.

"That's something that right now is in the early stages," Michaels said. "I think, to your point, I think we will have a better idea as we get it more clearly defined about what it is. Finish and polish, that's kind of a vague and broad description. What does that mean exactly?

"At certain times, when it's convenient, people talk in the broad sense, and then you wait until you can get down into the details to find out what it exactly is," Michaels continued. "If certain things could be taught, we would teach them, and they would just do them. There are some things that can't be taught. So I am waiting right now for it to get more clearly defined on what the role is."

Regardless of what his role in NXT would be, Michaels reached the top of the wrestling businesses and stayed there for several years. If anyone could help young wrestlers reach their fullest potential, it would be Mr. WrestleMania.

Now that he has taken a deeper dive into the acting industry, the hope from the WWE Universe is that more roles in mainstream projects will result in a steady stream of appearances on WWE programming in support of his projects.

Wrestling fans love Michaels, and a career in acting should mean more HBK on WWE TV.

For more wrestling talk, listen to Ring Rust Radio for all of the hot topics or catch the latest episode in the player above (some language NSFW).