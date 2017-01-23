AFC Championship Game 2017 Final Score, Highlights from Steelers vs. Patriots

Patrick Smith/Getty Images

Paul Kasabian Correspondent I

The New England Patriots are heading to their ninth Super Bowl in franchise history, as they defeated the Pittsburgh Steelers 36-17 inside Gillette Stadium on Sunday night in the AFC Championship.

Pats quarterback Tom Brady finished with 384 passing yards and three touchdown passes, two of which went to wide receiver Chris Hogan, who had a career day with nine catches and 180 yards.

Wideout Julian Edelman caught eight passes for 118 yards and a score, and running back LeGarrette Blount was the team's leading rusher with 47 yards and a touchdown.

Pittsburgh's efforts took a massive hit when running back Le'Veon Bell left the game late in the first quarter with a groin injury. Per Kevin Patra of NFL.com, Bell told the media postgame the injury had bothered him for a few weeks and got worse during tonight's game to the point where he couldn't play.

Backup running back DeAngelo Williams did well in Bell's absence, gaining 85 total yards and scoring a touchdown, but the team was playing from behind all night, as the Patriots offense was too hot.

Quarterback Ben Roethlisberger threw for 314 yards, one touchdown (to wide receiver Cobi Hamilton) and one interception (to cornerback Eric Rowe). Wide receiver Antonio Brown was largely held in check by double-teams, catching seven passes for 77 yards.

New England led 10-0 after the first quarter, 17-9 at halftime and pulled away with 16 third-quarter points to extend the deficit to 33-9 before the fourth quarter began.

Full highlights can be found via this link on NFL.com, but the game's top plays are below.

Hogan's First Touchdown

Great pass protection, plus a breakdown in the Steelers secondary, helped Brady find Hogan to give New England an early 10-0 lead.

Looking at that play again, it almost seems like the Patriots had 12 men on the field, as the Pats had outmanned Pittsburgh at the line of scrimmage, five to four, and still had one player wide open in the end zone.

Williams Counters with a Touchdown

The Steelers followed the Hogan touchdown up with a 13-play, 84-yard drive capped by a Williams five-yard touchdown run. Bell left the game for good at the beginning of this drive. After Steelers kicker Chris Boswell punched an extra-point attempt wide left, New England led 10-6.

And the Patriots Punch Right Back with a Flea-Flicker

On 1st-and-10 from their own 46-yard line, the Patriots managed a perfect flea-flicker, with Brady tossing his second touchdown to a wide-open Hogan.

The key was the great fake running back Dion Lewis executed at the beginning.

The touchdown gave New England a 17-6 lead.

Blount Channels His Inner Mark Bavaro

After the two teams traded field goals, Blount helped finish off a third-quarter touchdown drive.

An 18-yard run in the red zone set up his own one-yard touchdown plunge a play later to help give New England a 27-9 lead.

Blount nearly carried seven Steelers with him into the end zone.

Edelman Hits Pay Dirt

After Steelers wide receiver Eli Rogers fumbled to give the Patriots the ball back at the Pittsburgh 28-yard line, Brady found Edelman for a 10-yard touchdown pass. Once again, Brady had great protection, and once again, a wide receiver was wide open in the end zone. The Pats now led 33-9.

Rowe picked off Big Ben in the fourth quarter, leading to a Stephen Gostkowski field goal to put New England up 36-9. Pittsburgh closed the scoring with the aforementioned Cobi Hamilton touchdown and a two-point conversation pass to Williams. New England then ran out the clock to secure its ninth trip to the Super Bowl in 32 years.