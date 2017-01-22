Hamsah Nasirildeen to FSU: Seminoles Land 4-Star Safety Prospect

Photo credit: Scout.com

Florida State has upgraded its future defense by flipping the commitment of safety Hamsah Nasirildeen.

The 4-star recruit had committed to South Carolina last summer but changed his decision Sunday:

Per Scout, he is the No. 20-ranked safety in the 2017 class and the No. 193-ranked player overall. He is considered the top safety from the state of North Carolina.

Nasirildeen has great size for the position at 6'4", 200 pounds, which he uses to lay big hits on opposing players. His athleticism could keep him at safety, although it wouldn't be surprising to see him gain strength and move to linebacker before his college career is over.

In the meantime, he has the talent to make an early impact at the next level.

Florida State already had the No. 8 recruiting class in the country, per Scout, but Nasirildeen adds another weapon to the talented defense. Considering the Seminoles will return most of their talent in the secondary, this group could be lethal in the near future.

As for South Carolina, head coach Will Muschamp should be able to survive the loss with a couple of other safeties in his class. Still, the Gamecocks could use more playmakers before national signing day.