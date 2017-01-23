WWE Royal Rumble 2017: Power Ranking All Announced Entrants

1 of 18

Credit: WWE.com

The annual Royal Rumble match will emanate from the Alamodome in San Antonio on Sunday and will feature the top stars the industry has to offer.

Of the 30 advertised competitors, 17 have been announced, including the returning Goldberg, Brock Lesnar and Undertaker as well as full-time competitors such as Seth Rollins, Chris Jericho and Randy Orton.

With only days until the Rumble match, there are certain names beginning to creep to the top of the list as the favorites to win the contest and headline WrestleMania 33.

From iconic Superstars to new competitors making names for themselves in the weeks ahead of the bout, there are a handful of legitimate potential winners. Unlike years past, there is no obvious victor, creating intrigue and excitement for the show.

Who will it be, though, and why?

Based on likelihood of victory and storyline potential, these are the competitors already announced for the match and the man most likely to emerge victorious.