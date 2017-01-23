WWE Royal Rumble 2017: Power Ranking All Announced Entrants
The annual Royal Rumble match will emanate from the Alamodome in San Antonio on Sunday and will feature the top stars the industry has to offer.
Of the 30 advertised competitors, 17 have been announced, including the returning Goldberg, Brock Lesnar and Undertaker as well as full-time competitors such as Seth Rollins, Chris Jericho and Randy Orton.
With only days until the Rumble match, there are certain names beginning to creep to the top of the list as the favorites to win the contest and headline WrestleMania 33.
From iconic Superstars to new competitors making names for themselves in the weeks ahead of the bout, there are a handful of legitimate potential winners. Unlike years past, there is no obvious victor, creating intrigue and excitement for the show.
Who will it be, though, and why?
Based on likelihood of victory and storyline potential, these are the competitors already announced for the match and the man most likely to emerge victorious.
17. Xavier Woods
Xavier Woods has become the mouthpiece of The New Day, the leader who may not necessarily compete in every match but whose influence is felt in a number of ways.
Along with Francesca, his trusty trombone, Woods' contributions to the act are endless.
Yet as wildly entertaining as the young star may be, he does not feel like a Superstar destined to leave an impression of any kind come Sunday—that is, outside of playing a part in Kofi Kingston's latest high spot.
Woods is a body, one of 20 or so there for the sake of filling out the field.
16. Big E
Big E is another potential dark-horse performer in this year's Royal Rumble.
So perfect is he at the comedic material that fans forget how unstoppable a force he can be. He may not be the biggest man in the match, but he has tremendous strength, with speed and agility to boot.
He should be a Superstar as big as his personality.
Big E will not be heavily featured, though, but he may count for a memorable spot with his New Day teammates. Even then, it is not enough to earn him a higher spot on this list.
15. Sheamus and Cesaro
The Celtic Warrior is a former Royal Rumble winner, but as a tag team champion, his run in 2017 should be limited to putting heat on the tag division, if not his own partnership with Cesaro, who has several impressive performances on his record but no Rumble win.
It is no secret that the Irishman does not get along with his Swiss partner. They are extremely competitive and spent months beating the hell out of each other before being forced into teaming up, at which point they upset The New Day for the tag titles.
Sheamus will likely play the role of overconfident heel, perhaps even starting the match at No. 1, before confronting Cesaro, who could start as early as No. 2. Forced to compete, they'll set aside all unity and reignite the issues that plagued them before.
Sheamus will eliminate Cesaro, or vice versa, but their Rumble stories are intertwined.
14. Luke Harper
Harper is intriguing, if only because there are few big men more talented than the former intercontinental champion. Add to that increased television time and a more significant role on SmackDown, and you have a Superstar poised for a breakout performance.
The muscle of The Wyatt Family, Harper finds himself envious of the attention his leader, Bray, has shown faction newcomer Randy Orton. It has led to his taking action, doing things that have cost The Viper matches and driven a wedge in the happy union.
At Royal Rumble, Harper and Orton are likely to cross paths, and what may begin as a united force will eventually descend into infighting and bickering, costing both the match.
The only question that remains is whether Harper is considered for the coveted "iron man" position, referring to the Superstar who lasts the longest in the hourlong bout.
He is good enough to do just that.
13. Dolph Ziggler
The Showoff recently underwent a heel turn that saw him unleash months of frustration on midcard babyfaces like Kalisto and Apollo Crews. Rather than giving either of those men the rub by eliminating Ziggler at the Royal Rumble, it appears as though that distinction will go to a fiery babyface named...Jerry "The King" Lawler.
Yes, the Hall of Famer recently engaged Ziggler in a back-and-forth promo that ended with the heel referencing Lawler's 2012 heart attack, vowing to "finish what he started" and superkicking The King.
All in front of the beloved Superstar's family and friends in Memphis.
Ziggler will likely enjoy a strong showing, as he typically does in Rumble matches, but the prospect of him being eliminated by a legend in his 60s is comical at best.
As fans witnessed in 2011 with The Miz, pairing someone with Lawler may make for an outstanding in-ring product due to King's ability to captivate audiences even at his advanced age, but it also hurts the full-time worker's credibility.
Thus, Ziggler may be featured in one of the hotter spots in the match, but it will ultimately do more harm than good.
12. Randy Orton
Randy Orton would typically be a favorite to win any Royal Rumble match, but not so much this year.
The future Hall of Famer is entrenched in a midcard storyline that has seen him feud with Bray Wyatt, then join the enigmatic star's Wyatt Family faction. Recent infighting between him and Luke Harper, though, should spell the demise of The Viper's odds of emerging with his arm raised in victory.
One of the more prominent stories in Sunday's match will focus on the interaction between Orton, Wyatt and Harper and just how much the constant fighting will factor into their eliminations.
With a match between Orton and Harper slated for the January 24 episode of SmackDown, the likelihood that their troubles spill over to Sunday's show are high, with one almost certain to eliminate the other to further their story.
Taking the tumble over the top rope at the hands of Harper would do no damage to Orton or his character but would elevate Harper's importance within the WWE Universe.
The master of the RKO may not win, but he has the potential to play a pivotal role in one of the night's most interesting fringe stories.
11. Kofi Kingston
Kofi Kingston is the most dynamic Royal Rumble performer in the history of the match. His ability to continually come up with exciting and creative new ways to avoid elimination has been one of the more anticipated elements of the bout.
This year should be no different.
A superb athlete, Kingston will make his presence felt but fall short. If anything, his stint in this year's match should rank as one of the shortest of his career, if only because of the sheer number of bona fide stars who will demand time and attention.
Still, for every Goldberg or Brock Lesnar involved, do not be surprised if Kingston stands out as one of the highlights of the match.
10. Dean Ambrose
SmackDown's intercontinental champion may be one of the more prominent stars, easily one of the most popular, but he stands little chance of actually winning the Rumble.
The 2016 runner-up made the rest of that year his, winning the WWE Championship and becoming one of the faces of the blue brand. Yet as the Road to WrestleMania begins, one cannot help but feel as though his path to glory is undefined.
Ambrose does not seemingly have a ready-made feud waiting for him at the biggest event of the year, which threatens the significance of his appearance in this year's Rumble.
He will almost certainly enjoy a lengthy run, one that sees him interact with main rival The Miz, and he may even rack up a few eliminations along the way.
But Ambrose in 2017 feels a lot like Daniel Bryan two years earlier. He is immensely popular and should be entrenched in the main event scene, but WWE management simply does not see him as the guy. As a result, do not be surprised if The Lunatic Fringe is dumped unceremoniously at some point in the bout.
9. The Miz
The Miz is an interesting Superstar to watch come Royal Rumble time.
The former intercontinental champion is currently engaged in a rivalry with Dean Ambrose but was also last seen interacting with AJ Styles and John Cena, the top two stars on the SmackDown brand.
Just by association alone, that has heightened his presence on Tuesday nights and has many fans thinking "dark horse" in terms of his Royal Rumble odds.
First things first: The Miz is not winning the match.
What the Rumble could very well mean for the A-lister, though, is a preview of things to come.
He has been fantastic as one of the lead antagonists of SmackDown, a genuine bad guy in a day and age in which villains are too worried with looking cool than being heels.
Will he be rewarded with a significant push, or is he destined to continue wowing from the midcard?
It is a question destined for an answer on Sunday. The lack of an obvious direction, coupled with an obvious prospect of a defeat, hurt his standing in these rankings, regardless of how entertaining or awesome he may be.
8. Baron Corbin
Braun Strowman may be the most obvious choice to accumulate the most eliminations at the Royal Rumble, but do not be surprised if it is Baron Corbin, SmackDown's cocky young star seeking championship gold and stardom.
The Lone Wolf has recently competed against the likes of Dolph Ziggler, AJ Styles and John Cena, proving himself a competent main event performer. What better way for him to continue building a reputation than by compiling the most eliminations of the night and starring as the match's most dominant competitor?
The only hurdle facing him is the sheer amount of similarly styled Superstars.
Brock Lesnar, Goldberg and Strowman are sure to toss their fair share of Superstars around the squared circle. In that case, Corbin may not have a realistic opportunity to do so, hampering what should be another definitive performance of his young career.
7. Brock Lesnar
The Beast Incarnate is a threat to win any match in which he competes, but on Sunday the odds are not likely to be in his favor.
Brock Lesnar will enter the 30-man Royal Rumble match, a contest he won back in 2003, as one of the featured competitors, but an ongoing rivalry with Goldberg should prevent him from emerging victoriously.
The program between the two heavyweight stars has never needed championship gold to define it, dating all the way back to their initial encounter in 2004. Their reputations alone fuel the issues that exist between them, ensuring the heat remains high.
Their confrontation will not benefit in any way from the insertion of a championship into the proceedings, something that would need to happen to justify a Rumble win for Lesnar.
The physical altercation that occurs on Sunday night will absolutely write another chapter in their growing story, though, which certainly helps Lesnar's placement on this list.
6. Bray Wyatt
Bray Wyatt is an interesting Superstar to watch Sunday.
WWE officials always focus heavily on The Reaper of Souls, whether building to a high-profile match or in cases such as the Royal Rumble. He is likely to last a long time, eliminate his fair share and be one of the final participants in contention for a victory.
This, despite questionable booking decisions throughout his WWE career.
Currently one of the faces of SmackDown, he is the leader of a reformed Wyatt Family that features Randy Orton and Luke Harper. Unfortunately, dissension between those two stars has some thinking the faction may be doomed.
How will those two and their constant bickering and fighting affect Wyatt? It will be interesting to see. Regardless of what goes down, Wyatt bears watching, a dark horse among bigger, fancier and more marketable stars.
5. Seth Rollins
Every year, WWE spotlights one Superstar with a lengthy run in the Royal Rumble match. The iron man of the bout is the Superstar who lasts longest, staving off elimination for as long as possible. Sometimes that competitor is even the winner of the bout, as seen in 1995, 2004 and 2006 with Shawn Michaels, Chris Benoit and Rey Mysterio, respectively.
This year, the most obvious candidate for that role is Seth Rollins.
A Superstar respected by casual and diehard fans alike, Rollins could easily enter the match at one of the first five positions and last through to the end. He would encounter the majority of the opposition and earn the respect of someone who fought hard to achieve victory.
Therein is where things get tricky.
Rollins would certainly be a believable victor based on past achievements and current prominence on Raw, but there is one person who could prevent such a win: Triple H.
All signs have pointed to a Rollins-Triple H match at WrestleMania from the moment The Game dropped him with a Pedigree last August. That Rollins has recently made it a point to rekindle the issues between them suggests WWE is moving ahead with those plans.
Could Triple H appear at some point during Sunday's match and cost Rollins one of the biggest moments of his career?
The Magic 8 Ball says, "All signs point to 'yes'," which is a good thing for Rollins' significance in this year's contest.
4. Goldberg
Goldberg announced his entry into the Royal Rumble the night after a one-sided obliteration of Brock Lesnar at Survivor Series. The talk of the wrestling world at the time, it was a huge revelation that immediately ignited intrigue for the annual bout.
Since then, he has appeared only once. Yet there is still a sense of excitement surrounding his appearance.
It is the first time since 2004 that the iconic WCW star will compete in the Royal Rumble. That year, he lasted a short period before being attacked by Lesnar, his perspective WrestleMania 20 opponent.
Now, some 13 years later, he will roll into the same match eyeing another date at The Granddaddy of Them All with The Beast Incarnate.
His name has been used to heavily promote the match, WWE assuredly counting on him to boost buys and network subscriptions. Yet the likelihood that Goldberg lasts any substantial period of time is low. At his best, he was always most effective as a smasher, a dominant force who rolled over competition in short order.
Expect plenty of that, though a victory is a long shot.
Goldberg and Lesnar should cancel each other out, one causing the other's elimination and setting up the much-anticipated rematch for Orlando, Florida. As such, Goldberg cannot claim the top spot in these rankings.
3. Braun Strowman
The most compelling character on Raw over the last month has been Braun Strowman, the massive former Wyatt Family member whose push is reminiscent of the days of big men punishing any and all competition put in their way.
He has dispatched Sami Zayn and constantly finds himself entangled in matches and segments with Roman Reigns and Seth Rollins, the brand's premier babyfaces.
That he was seen intently watching the television when Undertaker announced his entry into the Royal Rumble even suggests he may have a huge WrestleMania match to come.
Yes, Strowman has catapulted up the ranks, establishing himself as one of the most must-see Superstars in this year's Rumble. Moreover, he is a legitimate threat to win the entire thing and head to The Showcase of the Immortals and challenge someone like Roman Reigns for the top prize in the sport.
He is not an easy sell to fans who consider him a relic of wrestling's past, a guy who is over based on his size alone, but he is absolutely one of the most interesting Superstars to keep an eye on Sunday night.
2. Chris Jericho
Chris Jericho had one of the best years of his career in 2016, proving to any and all critics that he has the ability to alter and change his character to fit any era. The over-the-top nature of The List of Jericho nonsense struck a chord with fans and has Y2J riding a wave of momentum into the Rumble.
That he just recently captured the United States Championship only helps matters.
Currently embroiled in a feud with Roman Reigns and Seth Rollins, Jericho is a a headliner on Monday nights. He is also the subject of a storyline centered on the friendship between him and Kevin Owens and what feels like the impending explosion between the two.
Jericho vs. Owens may not sell many pay-per-views, but it does properly pay off a story months in the making.
A Royal Rumble victory is one of the few things eluding Chris Jericho. That could very well change in San Antonio, depending on the outcome of the Universal Championship match earlier on the card.
1. The Undertaker
The Phenom surprisingly returned to Raw, not SmackDown, and announced his entry into the Royal Rumble match. Such a booking decision suggests Undertaker will not only have a high-profile program for his annual WrestleMania run, but also that it will feature someone from the red brand.
That would be quite a departure from expectations given how the seeds were planted last November for a showdown with someone from the SmackDown brand. Add in genuine excitement for a showdown between The Dead Man and John Cena, and you have a scenario in which all signs pointed to Undertaker repping SmackDown at The Showcase of the Immortals.
Regardless of which brand houses The Phenom on the road to the annual extravaganza, his role in the match will be significant. He is front and center on the promotional picture. He is an all-time great, and his name will lead to increased interest in the 30-man war.
Whether he does finally confront Cena and ignite a program with the franchise star before the match or wages war with Braun Strowman, who was shown watching intently as he made his intentions to enter the match clear, Undertaker will be a central figure in the Rumble, and his actions will most certainly spawn one of 'Mania's marquee feuds.
