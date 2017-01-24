10 Perfect Quotes from 'The Simpsons' for Current Sports Stories

1 of 11

Ethan Miller/Getty Images

Search hard enough, and there's a perfect moment from The Simpsons to describe every situation.

When a classic sitcom runs for over 600 episodes through 28 seasons and counting, everything is covered. Did somebody say something dumb? Hit them with Homer Simpson proclaiming, "I am so smart! S-M-R-T!" Fed up with all the hot takes from loudmouth pundits? Ask if "these morons are getting dumber or just louder."

As South Park learned, The Simpsons have done everything. As a result, an animated comedy that premiered in 1989 still holds the answers to all the latest sports happenings (even if Don Mattingly still hasn't trimmed those sideburns).

This doesn't include the obvious catchphrases. There's too much source material to use "D'oh," "Don't have a cow, man," "Eat my shorts" or "Excellent." Heck, "Everything's coming up Millhouse!" even missed the cut.

Let's speak up for those readers wearing a towel and run through some iconic Simpsons quotes that encapsulate current sports stories.