Gavin Holmes to Baylor: Bears Land 4-Star WR Prospect

Photo credit: Scout.com

Baylor has added one of the more dynamic receivers in the 2017 recruiting class, Gavin Holmes.

The 4-star recruit announced his decision on Twitter on Sunday:

Per Scout, Holmes is the No. 58 receiver in the country and the 15th-best pass-catcher in Texas, although his 4.43-second 40-yard-dash time shows his upside as a playmaker.

At 5'11", 178 pounds, Holmes isn't likely to be a red-zone threat but should still have more than enough size to handle the rigors of Division I football.

While the Texas native originally committed to Iowa, he apparently had a "change of heart," while also blaming the program's no-visit policy, per Chris Cuellar and Zack Creglow of HawkCentral.com (via USA Today).

He also considered Nebraska and Arizona State before settling on Baylor for now.

This represents a big addition for the Bears, with Holmes being the first 4-star recruit in the 2017 class, per Scout. New head coach Matt Rhule will need to keep this up if he wants to be able to compete in the Big 12.