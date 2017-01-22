Ryback Talks WWE Departure, Vince McMahon at WrestleMania, Being a Free Agent

David Becker/Getty Images

As a former Intercontinental champion and one of the most popular WWE Superstars in the company at one point, Ryback is now venturing out on his own and trying to build his brand by his own rules.

Not only has Ryback become one of the hottest names on the independent wrestling scene since his departure from WWE, but he has also started his own podcast, wrote a book and launched a line of nutritional products.

In a recent interview promoting his new book, “Wake Up! It's Feeding Time: A Professional Athlete's Advice on How to Succeed in the Game of Life,” Ryback spoke to Ring Rust Radio about his departure from WWE, the company’s decision to turn him heel and how he feels about being one of the hottest free agents in wrestling.

In August 2016, Ryback left WWE and ventured out on his own. While there is no denying that WWE helped build his mainstream appeal, Ryback has taken his future into his own hands and is building an empire without anyone’s help.

When asked about the most rewarding experience of his career thus far, Ryback spoke honestly.

“Walking away from WWE. By far it was the greatest day of my career,” Ryback said. “The fact I had the courage and by no means it wasn’t an easy decision because it was going on in my head for over two years.”

“It was such a proud moment for me to know that walking away and walking away from the amount of money I left to be free,” Ryback continued. “I equate it to the Shawshank Redemption, that I was finally released. I did it on my own terms and conditions.”

Ryback deserves to have a chip on his shoulder. After using the opportunity WWE presented him to get over organically with wrestling fans, his character was altered and his storylines were dropped. While Ryback was given a great push early in his career, long-term momentum is something WWE never properly provided.

When asked about getting himself over on several different occasions, Ryback spoke about the negative response he got from Vince McMahon at WrestleMania 32 and haw it helped shape his perspective.

“I remember being at this last WrestleMania and the contact stuff was already at a very negative point,’ Ryback said. “He left gorilla position, he couldn’t even stand there and watch my match, then he walked by with this look of disgust on his face and I remember thinking, ‘This company f--king sucks. This job sucks, and this is the worst day of my life.’”

“This was all on WrestleMania and I thought it really shouldn’t be this way,” Ryback continued. “I think we sometimes have a vision as a kid how we think things are going to be. Telling the truth, from my own experience, I am telling you 100 percent of the truth of everything that went on there and that I encountered there.”

Regardless of whether you believe Ryback should have walked away from WWE or not, he is happy with his decision and living life his way. In a business full of negativity, it’s great to see his confidence level and success reach such a high level.

As for his run as one of the hottest free agents in wrestling, Ryback is not rushing into any decisions and is perfectly content with staying off television until the perfect deal is presented to him.

“It’s one of those things where I don’t care about being on TV,” Ryback said. “I have my brand, I have my name and I haven’t been off TV that long. I am already very profitable in my business where I don’t need to go on TV just to be on TV.”

“I don’t feel the need to be seen,” Ryback continued. “I get to go out every week and work for myself, make a great living, wrestle, meet the fans and get to spend time with the fans. “

While many wrestling fans were sad to see Ryback depart from WWE due to so many missed opportunities and so much untapped potential, it’s great to know that he is genuinely happy with his life and hasn’t looked back with any regret.

Ryback may not need to return to a televised wrestling company to feel satisfied, but he still has so much left to give. There are many companies like Impact Wrestling or New Japan Pro Wrestling that would give him the proper chance to shine and continue building his brand.

Regardless of what the future holds for the Big Guy, wrestling fans should be happy to see him succeeding without the help of WWE.

For more wrestling talk, listen to Ring Rust Radio for all of the hot topics or catch the latest episode in the player above (some language NSFW).