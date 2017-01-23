Packers vs. Falcons: Full Report Card Grades for Green Bay

1 of 11

David J. Phillip/Associated Press

The Green Bay Packers had won eight games in a row, but the run of the table came to an end on Sunday night, as they fell to the Atlanta Falcons, 44-21.

This game was billed as a shootout between Green Bay's Aaron Rodgers and Atlanta's Matt Ryan, but the Packers couldn't keep up their end of the bargain.

Green Bay didn't get on the board until the third quarter, which all but doomed its chances of coming out on top. And if the slow start to the scoring didn't spell disaster for the Packers, fullback Aaron Ripkowski's lost fumble, Rodgers' interception, the poor defensive performance and the additional injuries the Packers suffered surely did.

Let's take a look at each position unit and, for the final time this season, assign grades based on performance. It wasn't the ending we hoped to see for this up-and-down Packers season, but the team still got farther than most expected it to back when it was 4-6.