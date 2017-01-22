Lakers Suffer Largest Margin of Defeat in Franchise History vs. Mavericks

Ronald Martinez/Getty Images

The Los Angeles Lakers have been going through a rebuilding process, but they will hope Sunday's game represents the low point.

The Dallas Mavericks embarrassed the Lakers with a 122-73 win.

NBA TV captured highlights of the blowout, noting the historical significance:

Los Angeles' 49-point loss came exactly 11 years after Kobe Bryant scored 81 points against the Toronto Raptors:

The Lakers fell to 16-32 with the loss. Only the 14-29 Phoenix Suns have a worse record in the Western Conference.

While the Lakers kept things close in the first quarter, a 38-11 second quarter resulted in a 34-point halftime deficit. It only got worse from there in what eventually became a 49-point rout.

Dallas made all 19 of its free-throw attempts in the game, made 17 three-pointers and won the rebounding battle 49-32. On the other hand, the game was just as much about the Lakers' struggles.

Los Angeles didn't have a single starter score in double figures, and the team shot 3-of-21 from three-point range. Brandon Ingram had a minus-45 rating when he was on the court.

The loss was the sixth in the last seven games for the Lakers, who are 6-22 since the start of December. While D'Angelo Russell, Julius Randle and Jordan Clarkson provide hope for the future, the team has a long way to go before contending for a spot in the playoffs.