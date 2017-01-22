    NBADownload App

    Lakers Suffer Largest Margin of Defeat in Franchise History vs. Mavericks

    DALLAS, TX - JANUARY 22: Luke Walton of the Los Angeles Lakers during play against the Dallas Mavericks at American Airlines Center on January 22, 2017 in Dallas, Texas. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)
    Ronald Martinez/Getty Images
    Rob GoldbergFeatured ColumnistJanuary 23, 2017

    The Los Angeles Lakers have been going through a rebuilding process, but they will hope Sunday's game represents the low point.

    The Dallas Mavericks embarrassed the Lakers with a 122-73 win.

    NBA TV captured highlights of the blowout, noting the historical significance:

    Los Angeles' 49-point loss came exactly 11 years after Kobe Bryant scored 81 points against the Toronto Raptors:

    The Lakers fell to 16-32 with the loss. Only the 14-29 Phoenix Suns have a worse record in the Western Conference.

    While the Lakers kept things close in the first quarter, a 38-11 second quarter resulted in a 34-point halftime deficit. It only got worse from there in what eventually became a 49-point rout.

    Dallas made all 19 of its free-throw attempts in the game, made 17 three-pointers and won the rebounding battle 49-32. On the other hand, the game was just as much about the Lakers' struggles.

    Los Angeles didn't have a single starter score in double figures, and the team shot 3-of-21 from three-point range. Brandon Ingram had a minus-45 rating when he was on the court.

    The loss was the sixth in the last seven games for the Lakers, who are 6-22 since the start of December. While D'Angelo Russell, Julius Randle and Jordan Clarkson provide hope for the future, the team has a long way to go before contending for a spot in the playoffs.

