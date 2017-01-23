B/R Recruiting Notebook: Athletes Enter Final Week of Visits Before Signing Day

Provo, Utah, 4-star safety Chaz Ah You tweeted last month that he will announce his verbal commitment on Thursday. With the day approaching, he is considering holding off until after an official visit to BYU. Credit: Student Sports

Damon Sayles National Recruiting Analyst

National signing day is now nine days away, and action is hot and heavy from coast to coast—and outside the continental United States.

With one more week of official visits to come before Feb. 1, college programs are looking to make their last moves on some of the nation's top athletes.

Baylor enters the final recruiting weekend as arguably the nation's hottest team. The Bears have picked up 12 commitments since Jan. 15, including the latest pledge, 4-star wide receiver Gavin Holmes, who tweeted his announcement Sunday evening.

Along with Baylor, Georgia Tech also had a productive weekend. The Yellow Jackets landed three pledges during the weekend and managed to flip 4-star linebacker Jaquan Henderson, a onetime Tennessee pledge.

The ACC received big news Sunday when 4-star safety Hamsah Nasirildeen flipped his pledge from South Carolina to Florida State. The Seminoles now have Nasirildeen, 5-star cornerback Stanford Samuels III, 4-star safety Cyrus Fagan and 3-star cornerback Ontaria Wilson as members of their secondary class.

On Saturday, the inaugural Polynesian Bowl took place in Hawaii, and several athletes ended their recruiting processes. Oregon picked up two commitments from 4-star linebacker Isaac Slade-Matautia and 3-star defensive tackle Austin Faoliu.

BYU added a 4-star pledge to its class in defensive end Langi Tuifua during the all-star game. Stanford landed 3-star linebacker Levani Damuni, USC added 3-star defensive tackle Brandon Pili and Oregon State added 3-star safety Charles Watson to its class. Isaiah Dunn, a 3-star cornerback, did not compete in the Polynesian Bowl but also committed to Oregon State on Saturday.

As we head into the final weekend of official visits for 2017 athletes, here are some updates on some of the nation's uncommitted targets.

Commitment coming for 4-star Ah You?

Last month, Provo, Utah, 4-star safety Chaz Ah You tweeted that he would announce his verbal commitment on Jan. 26. With that date three days away, a set announcement is now up in the air.

Ah You told Bleacher Report late Sunday night that he plans on taking an official visit to BYU this weekend. He has visited UCLA in November and Washington in December.

Whether that means he will still commit on Thursday has yet to be determined.

"It's been 50-50 with [the BYU visit]," he said. "I was going to just not take my official and make my decision, but I thought I would just give them another look before I decided."

That's got to be good news for the Cougars, who will get a final opportunity to impress the 6'2", 190-pound athlete with 23 reported offers. Ah You will take the trip to BYU after participating in the Polynesian Bowl.

Ah You said the visit will serve one purpose: to further build relationships with the players and coaches.

"I've been around them but haven't spent a lot of time to actually interact with them," Ah You said. "I'm looking forward to that."

TCU visit follows Bama for 4-star Harris

Todd Harris Credit: Student Sports

A weekend official visit to Alabama went well for Plaquemine, Louisiana, 4-star safety Todd Harris. He told Billy Embody of Scout.com that he could see himself at Alabama.

That's the good news for Alabama fans. The bad news is that Harris, the nation's No. 9 safety, is still open with his recruitment and refuses to lean one way or another.

"I'm just taking time to make sure I make the correct decision," Harris told B/R on Sunday. "I still have a visit to TCU this upcoming weekend, so I'll know something by then."

LSU is the school believed to be in the lead for Harris, but Alabama and TCU are two schools to keep an eye on from now until national signing day. The Horned Frogs have a golden opportunity to slide in and score a huge commit for their defensive class.

"I want to see what the staff and school have to offer for me and my family," Harris said about the TCU visit.

WR Pouncey: Texas visit a '10 out of 10'

Winter Park, Florida, 3-star wide receiver Jordan Pouncey had heard about the atmosphere at Texas, and the official visit over the weekend supported everything he was told.

The visit, the third of four before national signing day, was one Pouncey scored "definitely a 10 out of 10." He said he was impressed with the facilities and was a huge fan of the energy of the coaches, particularly head coach Tom Herman.

"I've been a University of Texas fan since I was a little kid," Pouncey told B/R on Sunday. "I used to play quarterback right around the time Vince Young led the Longhorns to a national championship. Being there, I was shocked the whole time. The university really is larger than life."

At 6'2" and 185 pounds, Pouncey has now visited Notre Dame and Miami. He has an official to Tennessee scheduled this weekend.

As for having a favorite, Pouncey said he's still weighing all options, and the upcoming visit could be a game-changer.

"The main thing for me is the relationships with the coaching staff and how well I get along with the players on the visits," he said. "I don't want to go to a place where the coaches are weird and you hate the players. So far, I've gotten along well with the coaches and players on all the visits."

Is RB Ellison headed to the B1G?

Morgan Ellison Credit: Student Sports

Fresh off an official visit to Indiana, Pickerington, Ohio, running back Morgan Ellison has a decision to make.

That decision, in fact, might be made, but Ellison isn't giving any inside information.

"I just know what I want," he said Sunday. "I think I know where I'm going, but I won't say anything right now."

Ellison has offers from Indiana, Ohio, Toledo, North Texas and several other programs. A onetime Ohio pledge, Ellison said he is looking for a school that has a certain homey feeling to it.

Indiana fans are hoping the official visit was enough for the 6'1", 225-pound running back.

"Sometimes you go on visits, and you just don't feel it," Ellison said. "Sometimes, you go on a visit where you feel like home, like you're sitting eating with people from church and you're OK with everything. That's what I'm looking for."

Damon Sayles is a National Recruiting Analyst for Bleacher Report. All quotes were obtained firsthand unless otherwise noted. All player ratings are courtesy of Scout.com. Follow Damon via Twitter: @DamonSayles