    Kyrie Irving, Tristan Thompson Forgot Play Call in Overtime vs. Spurs

    Cleveland Cavaliers' Kyrie Irving reacts in the second half of an NBA basketball game against the San Antonio Spurs, Saturday, Jan. 21, 2017, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak)
    Tony Dejak/Associated Press
    Scott PolacekFeatured ColumnistJanuary 22, 2017

    LeBron James is one of the best players in NBA history, so it seemed strange when he passed to nobody late in the Cleveland Cavaliers' 118-115 overtime loss to the San Antonio Spurs on Saturday.

    The turnover occurred with Cleveland trailing 116-113 with 24.2 seconds left in overtime.

    "James did exactly what he was supposed to on the play, which was drawn up by coach Tyronn Lue out of a timeout," Joe Vardon of Cleveland.com noted Sunday. "Neither Tristan Thompson nor Kyrie Irving followed the plan, and James suggested they forgot the play."

    "As a ballclub that's trying to win a championship, we can't have you go from a timeout to the court and forget what you're supposed to do," James said, per Vardon. "It's that simple."

    More to follow.

