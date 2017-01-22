Kyrie Irving, Tristan Thompson Forgot Play Call in Overtime vs. Spurs

Tony Dejak/Associated Press

LeBron James is one of the best players in NBA history, so it seemed strange when he passed to nobody late in the Cleveland Cavaliers' 118-115 overtime loss to the San Antonio Spurs on Saturday.

The turnover occurred with Cleveland trailing 116-113 with 24.2 seconds left in overtime.

"James did exactly what he was supposed to on the play, which was drawn up by coach Tyronn Lue out of a timeout," Joe Vardon of Cleveland.com noted Sunday. "Neither Tristan Thompson nor Kyrie Irving followed the plan, and James suggested they forgot the play."

"As a ballclub that's trying to win a championship, we can't have you go from a timeout to the court and forget what you're supposed to do," James said, per Vardon. "It's that simple."

More to follow.