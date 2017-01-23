Australian Open 2017: Bold Predictions for the 2nd Week

2 of 7

Tsonga (left) has the power to match Wawrinka. Does he have the mentality to pull off the upset in a big quarterfinal showdown? Julian Finney/Getty Images

If most results were going chalk, we might quickly pencil in Roger Federer vs. Stan Wawrinka for the semifinals. It would be the biggest meeting ever for the Swiss rivals, bigger than the 2014 Monte Carlo final or the 2014 World Tour Finals when it got heated and personal.

Some tennis followers might even dub this match worthy of being the final. After all, Federer has been rising after big victories over top-10 opponents, and he has been outstanding with his serve and aggressive mentality to finish points quickly.

This is also the best surface for Wawrinka’s hammering groundstrokes. It was three years ago that he vanquished Novak Djokovic and Rafael Nadal on his way to his first major title. He gets more time to wind up his strokes off the slower surface and bigger hop, and he’s going to need it IF he plays Federer.

If?

While Federer is at least a 90 percent lock to end the elder (younger brother Alexander is considered a strong candidate to be the future of tennis) Zverev’s Cinderella story, Wawrinka will be in a dogfight to get through 2008 finalist Jo-Wilfried Tsonga in the quarterfinals.

Wawrinka is a big-match player who has learned to get better once the money is on the table, but a match against Tsonga could be a trap. The Frenchman has been the toughest player of the tournament with his first serve so far. Plus Wawrinka, the recent U.S. Open champion, is still unlikely to win two majors in a row. He could be ripe for the picking.

Upset special? Yes, Tsonga gets it done with big serving, steady backhand and more composure than his Swiss opponent. The way this tournament is going, it’s a coin-toss match that could land heads for the Frenchman.

It will be Federer vs. Tsonga for a place in the finals.