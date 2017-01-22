NBA Says DeMarcus Cousins Did Not Foul Dwyane Wade During Kings vs. Bulls

Gary Dineen/Getty Images

The Chicago Bulls earned a controversial 102-99 victory over the Sacramento Kings on Saturday thanks in part to a free throw from Dwyane Wade that the NBA said should not have occurred.

Wade stole the ball from Garrett Temple with the game tied at 99 but missed the ensuing dunk. DeMarcus Cousins, who was behind him, made slight contact with his back but not enough to draw a foul in most scenarios. However, the official ruled it a foul with 14 seconds remaining, and Wade made one of two free throws to put the Bulls ahead for good.

The NBA released its Last Two Minute Report for the game Sunday, noting "Cousins (SAC) has his hand on Wade's (CHI) back while he is airborne, but he does not extend his arm and push him and the contact does not affect the shot attempt."

