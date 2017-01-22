    NFLDownload App

    Micah Hyde Injury: Updates on Packers Safety's Shoulder and Return

    GREEN BAY, WI - DECEMBER 04: Micah Hyde #33 of the Green Bay Packers plays safety in the first quarter against the Houston Texans at Lambeau Field on December 4, 2016 in Green Bay, Wisconsin. (Photo by Dylan Buell/Getty Images)
    Dylan Buell/Getty Images
    Joseph ZuckerFeatured ColumnistJanuary 22, 2017

    The Green Bay Packers announced Sunday that safety Micah Hyde suffered a shoulder injury in the NFC Championship Game against the Atlanta Falcons.

    Continue for updates.

    Hyde Among 3 Players Injured Sunday

    Sunday, Jan. 22

    In the second half, the team announced Hyde would be unable to return, along with free safety Kentrell Brice and left guard Lane Taylor, who exited with injuries as well.

    Hyde finished with 58 combined tackles during the regular season, and his three interceptions were tied for second on the team. The 26-year-old also had an interception in Green Bay's 34-31 win over the Dallas Cowboys in the NFC Divisional Round.

    Hyde's absence came at a bad time for the Packers. The team fell behind 24-0 by halftime Sunday, and Atlanta quarterback Matt Ryan threw for 271 yards and two touchdowns through the first half.

    SiriusXM NFL Radio's Mike Clemens noted Green Bay was playing short-handed even before Hyde's injury:

    Without Hyde, Morgan Burnett will be under more pressure to deliver at strong safety. Burnett led the Packers with 93 combined tackles and added two interceptions.

    While Burnett is a solid pass defender, it's doubtful he'll be able to do enough to turn around Green Bay's massive deficit.

