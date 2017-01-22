NFL Announces Finalists for 2016 Walter Payton Man of the Year Award

Harry How/Getty Images

The three finalists for the Walter Payton Man of the Year award are Larry Fitzgerald of the Arizona Cardinals, Eli Manning of the New York Giants and Greg Olsen of the Carolina Panthers, the NFL announced Sunday.

The award is given to the player who shows character off the field as well as on it. Each team nominated one person who represented these ideals and made a positive impact on the community.

"Larry, Eli and Greg are not only top-tier athletes, but also men of great character, integrity and generosity of spirit," NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell said, per the Giants' official site. "Their passion for community and helping others is having a positive impact on countless individuals and communities, and it’s something we should all celebrate."

Olsen has already won the Charity Challenge that encourged fans to retweet his personal hashtag, leading to a $25,000 donation to a charity of his choice. The tight end's hashtag was used 1.2 million times.

If he were to win, Olsen would be the second Panthers player in three years to win the award after Thomas Davis earned the title in 2014. Anquan Boldin, then of the San Francisco 49ers, was named Man of the Year in 2015.

Per NFL.com, the winner will receive $1 million to donate in his name, including $500,000 to his preferred charity and $500,000 toward the NFL's Character Playbook. The other two finalists will earn $125,000 for the charity of their choice.

The winner will be announced during the NFL Honors ceremony Feb. 4.