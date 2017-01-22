    Hull CityDownload App

    Ryan Mason Injury: Hull Midfielder Reportedly Suffered Skull Fracture vs Chelsea

    LONDON, ENGLAND - JANUARY 22: Ryan Mason of Hull City lies injured after a clash of heads with Gary Cahill of Chelsea during the Premier League match between Chelsea and Hull City at Stamford Bridge on January 22, 2017 in London, England. (Photo by Catherine Ivill - AMA/Getty Images)
    Catherine Ivill - AMA/Getty Images
    Gianni VerschuerenFeatured ColumnistJanuary 22, 2017

    Hull City midfielder Ryan Mason reportedly suffered a skull fracture and bleeding on the brain during Sunday's Premier League loss against Chelsea.

    The 25-year-old collided with Gary Cahill during the 2-0 defeat and was taken off the pitch via stretcher. He was taken to the hospital immediately after, where the diagnosis was made, per the Daily Mirror's Jacob Murtagh.

    LONDON, ENGLAND - JANUARY 22: Gary Cahill (1st L) of Chelsea looks on as Ryan Mason of Hull City is stretched off during the Premier League match between Chelsea and Hull City at Stamford Bridge on January 22, 2017 in London, England. (Photo by Richard
    Richard Heathcote/Getty Images

    Per the report, manager Marco Silva had no updates on his condition after the match: "I imagine in this moment that he will stay in hospital. I hope nothing special, nothing serious, but we'll see. I don't know [if he is awake]. The doctor told me he was in the hospital and we await news.”

    Hull City later told BBC Humberside Sport that they're not "currently able to confirm" the report regarding Mason's injury.

    Cahill also required treatment but was able to continue and even scored in the contest.

    Plenty of fans and players sent their well wishes to Mason after the match. So did Chelsea manager Antonio Conte, per the team's official Twitter account:

    Thibaut Courtois did the same:

    David Meyler replaced the former Tottenham Hotspur star in the match.

