Ryan Mason Injury: Hull Midfielder Reportedly Suffered Skull Fracture vs Chelsea

Catherine Ivill - AMA/Getty Images

Hull City midfielder Ryan Mason reportedly suffered a skull fracture and bleeding on the brain during Sunday's Premier League loss against Chelsea.

The 25-year-old collided with Gary Cahill during the 2-0 defeat and was taken off the pitch via stretcher. He was taken to the hospital immediately after, where the diagnosis was made, per the Daily Mirror's Jacob Murtagh.

Richard Heathcote/Getty Images

Per the report, manager Marco Silva had no updates on his condition after the match: "I imagine in this moment that he will stay in hospital. I hope nothing special, nothing serious, but we'll see. I don't know [if he is awake]. The doctor told me he was in the hospital and we await news.”

Hull City later told BBC Humberside Sport that they're not "currently able to confirm" the report regarding Mason's injury.

Cahill also required treatment but was able to continue and even scored in the contest.

Plenty of fans and players sent their well wishes to Mason after the match. So did Chelsea manager Antonio Conte, per the team's official Twitter account:

Thibaut Courtois did the same:

David Meyler replaced the former Tottenham Hotspur star in the match.