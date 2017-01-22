Packers vs. Falcons: Score and Twitter Reaction from 2017 NFC Championship

Tom Pennington/Getty Images

Four years ago, the Atlanta Falcons held a three-score lead in the NFC Championship Game and watched their Super Bowl dream slip away.

Suffice it to say, Matt Ryan and Co. learned their lesson.

Ryan threw for 392 yards and four touchdowns, adding another on the ground as the Falcons earned a dominant 44-21 win over the Green Bay Packers to win the 2017 NFC championship.

Dude Perfect commented on Ryan's performance:

It's the Falcons' second Super Bowl appearance in franchise history. Their first was at Super Bowl XXXIII, where they lost to the Denver Broncos in John Elway's final NFL game.



Much as they have all season, these Falcons came out and defied expectations as some waited for them to fall short. Ryan surgically carved up an injury-ravaged Green Bay secondary, throwing for 271 of his 392 yards in the first half. He spread the ball to eight receivers and even broke out for 23 yards on the ground, including a 14-yard touchdown scamper in the second quarter.

The Ringer's Twitter feed commented on Ryan's rushing performance in the first half:

Ryan's rushing touchdown made the score 17-0, harkening memories of the 2013 NFC Championship Game. Atlanta took a three-score lead on its home field and led the San Francisco 49ers by halftime before going scoreless in the second half of a 28-24 loss. That loss was the Falcons' last playoff appearance before this season and brought credence to those critical of Ryan, who to that point held a 1-4 career postseason record.

There was no comeback this time, as Atlanta added another touchdown just before the half after an Aaron Rodgers interception to lead 24-0 at the half. The Falcons then added a 73-yard pitch-and-catch from Ryan to Julio Jones on their first drive of the second half, which essentially broke Twitter:

Jones finished with a game-high 180 yards on nine receptions, hauling in a pair of touchdowns. He came into the week listed as questionable with a lingering turf toe injury but showed no ill effects as he found himself open time and again. The Packers spent most of the afternoon playing off coverage, and Jones took advantage underneath and over the middle. It was his first 100-yard performance since a Dec. 4 game against the Kansas City Chiefs.

Mohamed Sanu also added 52 yards and a touchdown on his five receptions. The Falcons outgained Green Bay 493-367 overall, a difference that undersells the dichotomous performance from the NFC finalists.

Rodgers, near-perfect in bringing the Packers back from their 4-6 nadir to within a win of a Super Bowl appearances, saw his fiercest opposition Sunday. The Falcons created constant pressure by disguising their blitzes well, bringing him down just two times for a sack but creating disruption in Green Bay's passing game.

Rodgers finished with 287 yards and three touchdowns through the air but needed 45 attempts to get there. He completed 27 balls, most of them for minimal gains, and looked visibly frustrated by a Falcons defense that ranked 27th in scoring during the regular season. Kofie Yeboah of SB Nation properly contextualized Rodgers' emotions:

Jordy Nelson, playing despite broken ribs, hauled in six passes for 67 yards. Tight end Jared Cook had seven receptions for 78 yards and a touchdown, and Randall Cobb had six receptions for 82 yards. They were Rodgers' three favorite targets. The Packers scored on three of their five second-half drives, though they were facing much less stringent coverage than in the first half.

But every time the Packers offense got a little momentum, Atlanta would answer back with long drives or scores of its own. Tevin Coleman wrapped the scoring up for the Falcons with a three-yard touchdown in the fourth quarter, which came after Nelson and Rodgers connected to bring Green Bay back within three scores.

This is the second straight year the NFC has been decided in a lopsided affair. The Carolina Panthers defeated the Arizona Cardinals 49-15 a year ago before losing to the Denver Broncos in Super Bowl 50.

The Falcons move on to play either the New England Patriots or Pittsburgh Steelers, who play later Sunday in the AFC Championship Game. Atlanta did not play either team during the regular season, nor did it play a team from the AFC East or AFC North. The Falcons are 0-2 against Pittsburgh and New England since Ryan became their starting quarterback in 2008.

Rodgers is now 1-2 in conference title games, losing his last two.

Follow Tyler Conway (@jtylerconway) on Twitter.