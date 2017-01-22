    ArsenalDownload App

    Arsenal Transfer News: Latest Rumours on Ricardo Rodriguez and Danilo

    Gianni VerschuerenFeatured ColumnistJanuary 22, 2017

    Juventus and Inter Milan will reportedly rival Arsenal in the chase for Wolfsburg full-back Ricardo Rodriguez, while the Gunners are once again being linked with FC Porto midfielder Danilo.

    According to “many reports in Italy” (h/t Calciomercato), Rodriguez is Juventus' backup option in case the deal for FC Schalke's Sead Kolasinac falls through. Inter are in dire need of a left-back and have also identified the Swiss international as a target.

    The Gunners have long been linked with Rodriguez and unsuccessfully tried to sign him during the summer. The full-back commented on the transfer saga last week, telling Blick (h/t PA Sport, via Sky Sports): "I guess it was just meant to be this way. God wanted it this way."

    Nacho Monreal has enjoyed a fine season on the left wing so far, but the Spaniard has his limitations and can't be considered the club's long-term option, as he's already 30 years old.

    Rodriguez is 24 and is considered one of the best under-the-radar left-backs in Europe. Here's a look at some of his highlights:

    Scouts and followers of the Bundesliga have been raving about his abilities for years, and at this point, Rodriguez is no longer an unknown. The defender has tremendous range and is capable on both ends of the pitch, a rarity at the position these days.

    The 2016-17 campaign hasn't been a great one for both the player and his club, however. Wolfsburg have been a major disappointment in Germany and currently sit just a few points above the relegation zone in the Bundesliga.

    As one of the team's biggest stars, fans have looked at Rodriguez to lead the way, and he has failed to do so. That should impact his value, which means there's a chance he could actually cost less than Die Wolfe held out for during the summer.

    In the right situation, Rodriguez should be able to rediscover his form and return to the star he was last season. Juventus already have an established left-back in Alex Sandro, and if the battle comes down to Inter and Arsenal, the Gunners have to like their chances.

    Meanwhile, A Bola (h/t Daily Express' Joe Short) reports Arsenal are once again scouting Danilo, as the Gunners watched him during Porto's outing against Rio Ave, in which he scored.

    The Dragons reportedly turned down an offer for the 25-year-old last year, but Arsenal remain interested and are now willing to trigger his full £34.5 million release clause.

    Danilo has been a regular for Porto during the 2016-17 season and has been one of the men who has kept star youngster Ruben Neves mostly on the bench. Here are some of his highlights:

    Danilo (184 cm) is a towering defensive midfielder with solid range and quick feet. He's a good passer with a surprising turn of speed. And while he doesn't dive into the box all that often, he has a knack for scoring goals, including two in his last three outings.

    The arrival of Granit Xhaka last summer meant Arsenal didn't have a clear need for another strong midfielder, which likely led to manager Arsene Wenger moving on from the Portuguese. Xhaka hasn't been a major success in the Premier League, however, and Francis Coquelin has also regressed in the 2016-17 season.

    Danilo could be the answer, although the propose fee of £34.5 million is steep. Wenger seems more likely to persist with Coquelin and give Xhaka more time to get settled for now.

