    Nikola Mirotic Trade Rumors: Latest News, Speculation Surrounding Bulls PF

    Chicago Bulls forward Nikola Mirotic brings the ball up court against the Charlotte Hornets during the second half of an NBA basketball game, Monday, Jan. 2, 2017, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Kamil Krzaczynski)
    Kamil Krzaczynski/Associated Press
    Rob GoldbergFeatured ColumnistJanuary 22, 2017

    In the midst of a disappointing season for the Chicago Bulls, power forward Nikola Mirotic is reportedly on the trade block.

    According to Joe Cowley of the Chicago Sun-Times, the Bulls are actively shopping both Mirotic and point guard Rajon Rondo. However, a weak market could prevent a trade from occurring.

    "They don't like what they're hearing back on [Mirotic]," a source told Cowley.

    Mirotic is averaging 9.3 points and 5.5 rebounds per game.

    More to follow.   

