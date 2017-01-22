Nikola Mirotic Trade Rumors: Latest News, Speculation Surrounding Bulls PF
January 22, 2017
Kamil Krzaczynski/Associated Press
In the midst of a disappointing season for the Chicago Bulls, power forward Nikola Mirotic is reportedly on the trade block.
According to Joe Cowley of the Chicago Sun-Times, the Bulls are actively shopping both Mirotic and point guard Rajon Rondo. However, a weak market could prevent a trade from occurring.
"They don't like what they're hearing back on [Mirotic]," a source told Cowley.
Mirotic is averaging 9.3 points and 5.5 rebounds per game.
More to follow.
