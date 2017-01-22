Manchester City Transfer News: Latest Rumours on Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, More

TF-Images/Getty Images

Borussia Dortmund striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has been targeted by Manchester City as Sergio Aguero's replacement, should the Argentina hitman decide to depart the Premier League.

Neil Fissler of the Express reported Aguero has been linked with a shock move to Inter Milan, who are trying to sign a superstar. And owners the Suning Holdings Group could move for the 28-year-old in the summer. Aubameyang has emerged as the leading candidate to take Aguero's Sky Blues shirt, and Pep Guardiola is said to favour the attacker.

Fissler wrote: "He [Guardiola] is known to be a big fan of Aubameyang, 27, and had talks with his father and agent last summer, and despite failing to reach an agreement he has maintained his interest. Aubameyang is also a target for Real Madrid and AC Milan, but City have the financial muscle to make him an offer that he cannot refuse."

The Gabon international suffered disappointment on Sunday as his country crashed out of the 2017 Africa Cup of Nations, finishing third in Group A after three draws in the group stages.

Aubameyang could not save the Panthers on his own, suffering from a lack of service and support, and he will now return to his club in Germany.

The 27-year-old has continued his outstanding displays in front of goal, scoring 16 goals in 15 Bundesliga appearances this term, according to WhoScored.com.

Here is the quality City fans can expect if they sign the player:

The potential departure of Aguero would usher in a new era at City, as Guardiola attempts to rebuild an ageing squad that have misfired at Eastlands.

Aguero has been front and centre of City's ambitions for many years, but new ownership across the globe is tempting top players to unlikely destinations.

OptaJoe highlighted Aguero's potency in the English league:

Sports journalist Duncan Castles also stated City are willing to let the player depart:

Aubameyang brings a different skill set to the table compared to Aguero, but the prolific nature of his game would attract Guardiola.

The manager saw the striker first-hand during his spell in charge of Bayern Munich, and a big-money move to City would be a statement of intent by the coach, player and club.

Aguero has consistently suffered with injury during the past few seasons, and his lack of availability could hamper the club's ambitions during the Spanish genius' tenure.

The Gabon attacker would give Guardiola a new focal point at the front of the attack and could see City make the next step in becoming a true giant in European football.