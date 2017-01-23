MLB Prospects: Predicting 2017's Breakout Players
Prospects—even those slapped with the "can't-miss" label—are fickle creatures. For every Kris Bryant who bursts on the scene fully formed and as advertised, there's a Byron Buxton who struggles to find his big league footing.
With that caveat out of the way, let's take a look at seven MLB prospects with a good-to-excellent chance of making a breakout-level impact this season and inserting themselves into the Rookie of the Year mix in each league.
All of the names on this list have gotten a taste of The Show, and some have already taken a decent-sized bite. All of them retained their rookie status, however, and none has shown enough to offer more than a tantalizing, small-sample tease.
Inevitably, a couple of these guys will struggle or succumb to injury. Just as inevitably, some other, lesser-known player will vault into the conversation, a la third baseman Matt Duffy in 2015.
For now, you should keep both eyes on these budding stars in spring training and beyond. They've all got the potential to be special in 2017, and some will deliver.
Tyler Glasnow, RHP, Pittsburgh Pirates
Tyler Glasnow made his much-anticipated big league debut with the Pittsburgh Pirates last season, posting a 4.24 ERA in seven uneven appearances, including four starts.
The 6'8" right-hander flashed swing-and-miss stuff, striking out 24 in 23.1 innings. His fastball touches the high-90s, and he complements it with a plus curveball and work-in-progress changeup.
Command is his biggest hurdle. He averaged 4.4 walks per nine innings across five minor league campaigns and walked five per nine in his MLB audition.
The Pirates have surfaced repeatedly in rumors surrounding Chicago White Sox left-hander Jose Quintana. If a deal were to go down, it's possible Glasnow would be included in the return package.
Assuming the Bucs don't add another starter and Glasnow stays put, the 23-year-old has an excellent chance to win a rotation spot behind Gerrit Cole and Ivan Nova, along with fellow young right-handers Jameson Taillon and Chad Kuhl.
There may be more growing pains as Glasnow harnesses his control and refines his offspeed offering. He's got the talent to be a top-of-the-rotation fixture, though, and this could be the year he showcases it at the highest level.
Hunter Renfroe, RF, San Diego Padres
It's been a while since the San Diego Padres had much to smile about.
They haven't had a winning season since 2010, haven't made the postseason since 2006 and have defined dysfunction under general manager A.J. Preller.
That could begin to change in 2017. No, the Pads won't contend for anything but last place in the National League West. But there's young talent bubbling to the surface that bodes well for the future.
Outfielder Hunter Renfrow teased boundless possibilities after a September call-up last season, going 13-for-35 with three doubles and four home runs, good for a 1.189 OPS.
That came after Renfroe launched 30 home runs with 105 RBI at Triple-A. Even in the hitter-friendly Pacific Coast League, those are eye-opening totals.
The 24-year-old masher is on track to be the Padres starting right fielder, where he'll be able to show off his howitzer arm.
Like a lot of young power hitters, he strikes out a lot. You can bet big league pitchers will do everything they can to figure him out after his Ruthian 2016 showing.
That said, Friars fans have permission to smile. Watching this kid develop—along with fellow outfield prospect Manuel Margot—should be as fun as a day at the beach.
Aaron Judge, RF, New York Yankees
When New York Yankees outfielder Aaron Judge homered in his first big league at-bat last season, it seemed like the sky was the limit.
When the strapping 24-year-old finished with a .179/.263/.345 slash line in 95 MLB plate appearances, it seemed like he might have some developing to do.
Judge isn't a lock to be the Yankees' Opening Day right fielder. He's got competition from a mix that includes Aaron Hicks and Mason Williams and will need a strong spring to ensure an everyday role out of the gate.
He's enjoys the backing of Yanks' scion and principle owner Hal Steinbrenner, which is no small thing.
"My expectations are he's going to be my starting right fielder this year," Steinbrenner said on the YES Network in November, per Mark Feinsand of the New York Daily News. "That's a big deal and a big opportunity. I know he's going to make the most of it."
This much is obvious: If Judge can harness the power he displayed at every MiLB level at homer-happy Yankee Stadium, he could become an awesome force and a pillar of New York's nascent youth movement.
Alex Reyes, RHP, St. Louis Cardinals
The St. Louis Cardinals' starting rotation is technically set, with Lance Lynn, Adam Wainwright, Carlos Martinez, Mike Leake and Michael Wacha.
I say "technically," because there's a wild card on the table—and he looks like an ace.
That'd be Alex Reyes, the Cardinals' top prospect according to MLB.com and basically everyone else.
In 46 big league innings last season scattered over 12 appearances and five starts, Reyes posted a 1.57 ERA with 52 strikeouts. His fastball reaches triple digits and his curveball is a thing of beauty. Oh, and he's just 22 years old.
After averaging 12.1 strikeouts per nine innings in 69 minor league starts, Reyes doesn't have much to prove at the lower levels. It sounds like the Cards are going to give him an honest chance to crack the rotation.
"He should be a starting pitcher," manager Mike Matheny said, per MLB.com. "We'll see how it plays out through spring training. There are certain guys who have slotted innings set for them, and Alex is going to have those. He's earned that."
However the spring battle plays out, it's a virtual certainty Reyes will be part of St. Louis' season—and one of MLB's must-watch pitchers.
Dansby Swanson, SS, Atlanta Braves
Speaking of guys who lived up to the hype in their 2016 debuts, Atlanta Braves shortstop Dansby Swanson looked every bit the part of franchise player.
The top overall pick in the 2015 amateur draft, Swanson posted a .302/.361/.442 slash line in 38 games with the Braves.
In December, MLB.com's Jim Callis drew a comparison between the 22-year-old and soon-to-be New York Yankees Hall of Famer Derek Jeter.
"Like Jeter, Swanson should hit for a high average with moderate power (albeit good pop for a shortstop) and a decent amount of walks," Callis wrote. "He has similar quickness and should provide 20 or so steals per year. Swanson is a solid defender and likely a better shortstop than Jeter was, though he probably won't match The Captain's five Gold Glove Awards."
That's a chasm-esque leap for a player with fewer than 150 plate-appearances to his name. It shows how high Swanson's ceiling could be, though, and why he's the beating heart of Atlanta's rebuild.
Yoan Moncada, INF, Chicago White Sox
Yoan Moncada changed his Sox this winter, going from the Boston Red Sox to Chicago's South Side in the Chris Sale swap.
What didn't change is Moncada's potential to be a top-shelf big leaguer.
The 21-year-old Cuban recently showed off his skill set at the White Sox's hitters camp in Arizona and drew rave reviews.
"He looks like a linebacker, but he moves like a wide receiver," player development director Chris Getz said, per Dan Hayes of CSN Chicago. "He's got good actions. He's obviously a switch hitter. He's got power. He can hit. He's got a good smile. He seems to be enjoying himself out here, he interacts well with his teammates."
Moncada played 35 innings at third base last season for Boston. He's also seen extensive action at second base in Cuba and the minor leagues.
With Chicago, he's technically blocked at third base by Todd Frazier and at second by Brett Lawrie. Either or both could be traded as the White Sox continue their fire-sale, but it's possible Moncada will begin the season at Triple-A.
He hit just .211 in his eight-game debut with the Red Sox and struck out 12 times in 20 plate appearances. He's got developing to do.
Moncada is in the right place with the rebuilding White Sox, who should have plenty of patience with their prized new prospect. Here's betting he rewards it handsomely.
Andrew Benintendi, LF, Boston Red Sox
Boston didn't deal away all its top prospects this offseason. Andrew Benintendi is still around, and for that, Beantown boosters should rejoice.
In 34 games with the Red Sox last season, Benintendi flashed All-Star potential, posting a .295/.359/.476 slash line with 11 doubles, a triple and two home runs.
The seventh overall pick in 2015, the 22-year-old looks like the odds-on favorite to claim the Sox's starting left field gig, where he'll join center fielder Jackie Bradley Jr. and right fielder Mookie Betts to form one of the most athletic, exciting trios in the game.
As with all inexperienced players, the possibility for regression looms. Benintendi posted an eyebrow-raising .367 batting average on balls in play with Boston and hit a scant .179 against lefties.
He showed excellent plate discipline in his MLB stint, though, swinging at just 25.2 percent of pitches outside the strike zone compared to the league average of 30.3 percent. He rose to the occasion in the postseason, too, hitting a home run in Game 1 of Boston's division series loss to the Cleveland Indians.
He looked the part of a polished, poised hitter. Now, like everyone else on this list, he can prove looks aren't deceiving.
All statistics courtesy of Baseball-Reference.com unless otherwise noted.
