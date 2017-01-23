MLB Prospects: Predicting 2017's Breakout Players

1 of 8

Boston Red Sox outfielder Andrew Benintendi. Mark Cunningham/Getty Images

Prospects—even those slapped with the "can't-miss" label—are fickle creatures. For every Kris Bryant who bursts on the scene fully formed and as advertised, there's a Byron Buxton who struggles to find his big league footing.

With that caveat out of the way, let's take a look at seven MLB prospects with a good-to-excellent chance of making a breakout-level impact this season and inserting themselves into the Rookie of the Year mix in each league.

All of the names on this list have gotten a taste of The Show, and some have already taken a decent-sized bite. All of them retained their rookie status, however, and none has shown enough to offer more than a tantalizing, small-sample tease.

Inevitably, a couple of these guys will struggle or succumb to injury. Just as inevitably, some other, lesser-known player will vault into the conversation, a la third baseman Matt Duffy in 2015.

For now, you should keep both eyes on these budding stars in spring training and beyond. They've all got the potential to be special in 2017, and some will deliver.