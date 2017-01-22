Jaquan Henderson to Georgia Tech: Yellow Jackets Land 4-Star LB Prospect

Credit: Scout

Jaquan Henderson committed to the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets on Sunday, according to JacketsOnline.com.

Henderson is the No. 25 outside linebacker in the country and No. 6 at his position in the state of Georgia, per Scout.

Henderson had previously pledged his future to the Tennessee Volunteers.

In an interview with the Covington News' Gabriel Stovall, Henderson said he had continued receiving heavy interest from other schools despite his commitment to Tennessee: "Well, it's been Michigan State, Indiana, Nebraska and North Carolina that have been coming the hardest. But as for what I'm looking for, the main thing is just getting a degree from a place that's going to mean something. I want to go somewhere that's going to help change and impact my whole life."

Rivals' Kelly Quinlan tweeted that Henderson's decision to join the Yellow Jackets added to a big weekend for the program:

According to Scout, Georgia Tech's 2017 class ranks 46th in the nation. Should that ranking hold, it would be a nice improvement over 2016, when the Yellow Jackets sat 67th.

Henderson has run a 4.5-second 40-yard dash, per Hudl, and a 4.37 20-yard shuttle, per ESPN.com, so he has the physical tools to excel at the next level. Having played safety at Newton High School in Covington, Georgia, he is proficient in pass coverage as well—a trait that will serve him well when he's asked to match up with athletic tight ends.

He's listed at 6'0.5" and 193 pounds, though, so size will be a concern for Henderson should he stay at linebacker with Georgia Tech. He could be overpowered by bigger blockers defending the run and rushing the passer.

The Yellow Jackets will need to replace P.J. Davis, who finished second on the team in tackles, in 2017, but Victor Alexander will likely have the inside track to take Davis' starting job.

Playing time may be in short supply for Henderson right away. He'd benefit from a slower adjustment to the first string since he'd have more time to figure out his best position and add more muscle should his future lie at outside linebacker.