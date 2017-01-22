    Super BowlDownload App

    Luke Bryan to Sing National Anthem at Super Bowl 51

    NASHVILLE, TN - NOVEMBER 02: Luke Bryan performs onstage at the 50th annual CMA Awards at the Bridgestone Arena on November 2, 2016 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Gustavo Caballero/Getty Images)
    Gustavo Caballero/Getty Images
    Joseph ZuckerFeatured ColumnistJanuary 22, 2017

    Country singer Luke Bryan will perform the national anthem before Super Bowl LI on Feb. 5.

    Bryan announced the news Sunday on Twitter:

    Newsday's Tom Rocknoted Billy Joel was the last male singer to deliver "The Star-Spangled Banner" at the Super Bowl, performing at Super Bowl XLI in 2007.

    The NFL previously announced Lady Gaga will serve as the halftime headline act. 

    A two-time winner of Entertainer of the Year at the Country Music Association Awards in 2014 and 2015, Bryan was nominated for the honor again in 2016 but lost to Garth Brooks. He won Top Country Artist at the 2016 Billboard Music Awards in May.

    Bryan has experience taking center stage at an NFL event. He performed during halftime of the Dallas Cowboys' Thanksgiving Day clash with the Carolina Panthers in 2015.

    In 2012, he received criticism after singing the national anthem prior to the MLB All-Star Game. Cameras caught Bryan glancing at his hand during the song.

    "I had a few keys words written down to [ensure] myself that I wouldn't mess up," he tweeted in response. "I just wanted to do my best. I promise it was from the heart.

