    AFCON 2017: Scores, Results, Standings and Updated Schedule After Sunday

    Gabon's forward Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang reacts at the end of the 2017 Africa Cup of Nations group A football match between Cameroon and Gabon at the Stade de l'Amitie Sino-Gabonaise in Libreville on January 22, 2017. / AFP / GABRIEL BOUYS (Photo credit should read GABRIEL BOUYS/AFP/Getty Images)
    GABRIEL BOUYS/Getty Images
    Rob BlanchetteFeatured ColumnistJanuary 22, 2017

    Hosts Gabon were eliminated from the 2017 Africa Cup of Nations on Sunday as they drew 0-0 with Cameroon, leaving them third in Group A.

    Burkina Faso's 2-0 victory over Guinea-Bissau sees them win the group and qualify, as the Indomitable Lions claimed second place.

    Gabon become only the third home nation in history to be eliminated in the opening group stages of competition, per BBC Sport.

    Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang missed a great chance to save his country's ambitions, but the world-class striker could not find the net.

    Here are Sunday's results and latest standings from Group A:

    AFCON 2017: Sunday's Group A Results
    Cameroon0-0Gabon
    Guinea-Bissau0-2Burkina Faso
    BBC Sport
    AFCON 2017: Group A Standings
    PosTeamPldWDLGFGAGDPts
    1Burkina Faso31204225
    2Cameroon31203215
    3Gabon (H)30302203
    4Guinea-Bissau301225-31
    BBC Sport

     

    Sunday Recap

    Aubameyang could not save the hosts against Cameroon, earning only a third straight draw of the competition in a goalless affair.

    Cameroon goalkeeper Fabrice Ondoa was the busier of the two stoppers, denying the Borussia Dortmund hitman and team-mate Denis Bouanga.

    The Indomitable Lions knew a draw would be enough to keep their noses ahead of the Panthers in the group, and they stage-managed their tactics to produce a result.

    Bouanga was denied a dramatic winner in the final seconds that would have seen the hosts claim a qualifying berth, but his effort crashed off the post.

    Bleacher Report UK highlighted Gabon's huge disappointment:

    Burkina Faso won the group in style, defeating Guinea-Bissau 2-0 in a composed performance.

    The winners were given a gift in the 11th minute as Rudinilson Silva headed an own goal past onrushing goalkeeper Jonas Mendes.

    Ajax forward Bertrand Traore made sure of victory shortly before the hour mark, finishing with ease as he remained cool and calm.

    Guinea-Bissau's midfielder Sana (R) challenges Burkina Faso's forward Bertrand Traore during the 2017 Africa Cup of Nations group A football match between Guinea-Bissau and Burkina Faso in Franceville on January 22, 2017. / AFP / KHALED DESOUKI (Ph
    KHALED DESOUKI/Getty Images

    The Stallions prevailed as their opponents struggled in attack late in the game after a promising start.

    Piqueti had Guinea-Bissau's best opportunity, but the Braga winger forgot his lines at the vital moment, spurning the chance of an equaliser.

    Gabon's elimination is a major shock, but they relied too heavily on Aubameyang to provide the magic.

    The country has struggled with its performances throughout the competition, and they were punished by a disciplined opponent, who shut the door on their ambitions.

