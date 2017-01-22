Masters Snooker 2017 Final: Score, Result, Prize-Money Info and Reaction

BEN STANSALL/Getty Images

Ronnie O'Sullivan swept to victory in the final of the 2017 Masters Snooker tournament, defeating Joe Perry 10-7 at Alexandra Palace in London.

The 41-year-old was 4-1 down in the opening session but went on an unstoppable run to take control of the match and break Stephen Hendry's win record of six Masters titles.

Perry battled valiantly toward the end of the final, significantly raising his game, but the Rocket hauled himself over the finish line.

O'Sullivan collected a £200,000 winner's prize for his efforts, as confirmed by Shamoon Hafez of BBC Sport.

Here is the confirmed result:

Masters Snooker 2017 Final Winner Score Runner-Up Ronnie O'Sullivan 10-7 Joe Perry BBC Sport

Final Recap

Dan Mullan/Getty Images

Perry was in control in the opening exchanges at the Ally Pally, forcing a 4-1 lead as O'Sullivan failed to settle.

The Fen Potter rattled off breaks of 74, 72, 53 and 115 as the Rocket appeared bemused in his seat.

However, O'Sullivan dominated the remainder of the first session, winning three consecutive frames to make it 4-4 at the interval.

World Snooker highlighted the Rocket's class:

O'Sullivan appeared revitalised at the start of the second session, strutting round the table with poise and focus.

The Essex Exocet wrestled control of the final with a display of aggressive potting, leaving Perry stunned.

Pro Snooker Blog's Matt hailed the game's legendary icon:

The former world No. 1 also had the safety game to match his attacking play, and his maturity shot him to a 7-4 lead in quick time.

World Snooker called the action as the fans were in awe of the leader's pace:

Perry missed an easy red to build a break in the following frame, and his lack of final experience was coming to the surface.

O'Sullivan kept his opponent on the ropes with a classic clearance, taking him within two frames of victory after a break of 85.

The match shifted after a mid-session break, as the Fen Potter stepped through the gears to claim two straight frames.

Clearances of 113 and 92 had the audience on its feet, and Perry was suddenly playing with freedom and creativity, per World Snooker:

Perry dragged the match back to 9-7 as the Rocket struggled with the tip of his cue, clearly causing the icon concern.

Gentleman Joe missed a green ball with the rest, well on his way to making it 9-8, and O'Sullivan returned to the table to play catch-up.

A war of safety emerged in the final frame, but it was the Rocket who cleared up the colours.

BEN STANSALL/Getty Images

O'Sullivan becomes Masters champion for the seventh time. The player's application is at its highest should he wish to win more major titles.

O'Sullivan was not at his vintage best in the final, but he produced an energetic sprint that derailed Perry's challenge.

Perry was in control in the earliest stage of the match, often winning his frames in one visit, but the Rocket used all of his experience to play at his favoured tempo, capturing back-to-back Masters crowns.