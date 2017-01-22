Oregon TE Coach David Reaves Arrested: Latest Details, Comments, Reaction

Otto Greule Jr/Getty Images

Authorities in Eugene, Oregon, arrested Oregon Ducks tight ends coach David Reaves on Sunday on suspicion of driving under the influence, according to Ashley Force of KVAL in Eugene.

KVAL's Sky Muller shared Reaves' mugshot:

The Oregonian's Andrew Greif provided a statement from Oregon athletic director Rob Mullens: "Reaves has been placed on administrative leave and the process to terminate his employment with cause has commenced. The University has high standards for the conduct of employees and is addressing this matter with the utmost of seriousness."

Greif reported Eugene police stopped Reaves at 2:12 a.m. PT and upon an investigation charged him with DUII, reckless driving and reckless endangerment.

Reaves officially joined the Ducks staff on Jan. 17, assuming duties as co-offensive coordinator with Mario Cristobal, in addition to serving as passing game coordinator and tight ends coach.

Prior to his arrival in Eugene, Reaves worked with current Oregon head coach Willie Taggart for the past four years at South Florida.