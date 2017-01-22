    World FootballDownload App

    Premier League Results: 2017 EPL Week 22 Scores, Table and Top Sunday Scorers

    LONDON, ENGLAND - JANUARY 22: Alexis Sanchez of Arsenal in action during the Premier League match between Arsenal and Burnley at Emirates Stadium on January 22, 2017 in London, England. (Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images)
    Julian Finney/Getty Images
    Gianni VerschuerenFeatured ColumnistJanuary 22, 2017

    Chelsea's Diego Costa and Arsenal's Alexis Sanchez both added to their impressive Premier League scoring tallies on Sunday, guiding their respective teams to wins in Week 22.

    The former scored the opener in a victory over Hull City, while the latter bagged a late winner against Burnley.

    Here's a look at Sunday's results:

    EPL Results
    HomeScoreAway
    Southampton3-0Leicester City
    Arsenal2-1Burnley
    Chelsea2-0Hull City
    WhoScored.com

    The current Premier League standings:

    Premier League Standings
    PosTeamPWDLGFGAGDPts
    1Chelsea2218134715+3255
    2Arsenal2214535023+2747
    3Tottenham2213724516+2946
    4Liverpool2213635127+2445
    5Manchester City2213454328+1543
    6Manchester United2211833321+1241
    7Everton2210663323+1036
    8West Bromwich Albion229583028+232
    9Stoke227782834-628
    10West Ham2284102936-728
    11Southampton227692226-427
    12Bournemouth2275103239-726
    13Burnley2282122433-926
    14Watford2266102538-1324
    15Leicester2256112437-1321
    16Middlesbrough2248101825-720
    17Swansea2253142651-2518
    18Crystal Palace2244143041-1116
    19Hull2244142047-2716
    20Sunderland2243152042-2215
    WhoScored.com

    Here are the Premier League's top scorers after Sunday's results:

    Premier League Top Scorers
    PosPlayerTeamGoals
    1Alexis SanchezArsenal15
    1Diego CostaChelsea15
    3Zlatan IbrahimovicMan. United14
    4Harry KaneTottenham13
    5Jermain DefoeSunderland12
    5Romelu LukakuEverton12
    7Dele AlliTottenham11
    7Sergio AgueroMan. City11
    9Eden HazardChelsea9
    9Sadio ManeLiverpool9
    WhoScored.com

     

    Recap

    Arsenal and Burnley played out an entertaining match on Sunday, in which Sanchez proved the hero, scoring a late winner.

    Shkodran Mustafi had given the hosts the lead before Granit Xhaka lost his cool and lunged into Steven Defour, earning a straight red card for his troubles. Andre Gray converted a penalty early in injury time, and things looked dire for the Gunners, who had also lost manager Arsene Wenger at that point.

    The Frenchman had been sent to the stands and pushed an official along the way, something he acknowledged was a big mistake after the match, per Oliver Kay of the Times:

    But there was more drama still to come. Eight minutes deep into injury time, Laurent Koscielny was caught by a high boot, and while the Frenchman was clearly offside, the hosts were still awarded a penalty.

    Sanchez stepped up and calmly converted with a Panenka, gifting his side all three points.

    Per WhoScored.com, the Chilean has been in absurdly good form of late:

    The result momentarily left Arsenal just five points behind Chelsea, but the Blues still had to feature on Sunday, as they hosted Hull City.

    Not to be outdone by Sanchez, his main rival for the top scorer's title right now, the returning Costa bagged a goal in the first half to put his team ahead. Former England international Gary Lineker couldn't help himself:

    The Blues were far from their best on Sunday, but defensively, they didn't give up too many chances, and Gary Cahill's goal in the second half all but secured the win.

    With the three points, the Blues still sport an eight-point lead over the rest of the pack. The majority of the top title contenders all dropped points during the weekend, and with a suspension for Wenger a possibility, Chelsea are undoubtedly the big winners of Week 22.

    Elsewhere, Jay Rodriguez got on the board in Southampton's 3-0 win over Leicester City. James Ward-Prowse and Dusan Tadic also added their names to the scoresheet.

