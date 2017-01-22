Premier League Results: 2017 EPL Week 22 Scores, Table and Top Sunday Scorers

Julian Finney/Getty Images

Chelsea's Diego Costa and Arsenal's Alexis Sanchez both added to their impressive Premier League scoring tallies on Sunday, guiding their respective teams to wins in Week 22.

The former scored the opener in a victory over Hull City, while the latter bagged a late winner against Burnley.

Here's a look at Sunday's results:

EPL Results Home Score Away Southampton 3-0 Leicester City Arsenal 2-1 Burnley Chelsea 2-0 Hull City WhoScored.com

The current Premier League standings:

Premier League Standings Pos Team P W D L GF GA GD Pts 1 Chelsea 22 18 1 3 47 15 +32 55 2 Arsenal 22 14 5 3 50 23 +27 47 3 Tottenham 22 13 7 2 45 16 +29 46 4 Liverpool 22 13 6 3 51 27 +24 45 5 Manchester City 22 13 4 5 43 28 +15 43 6 Manchester United 22 11 8 3 33 21 +12 41 7 Everton 22 10 6 6 33 23 +10 36 8 West Bromwich Albion 22 9 5 8 30 28 +2 32 9 Stoke 22 7 7 8 28 34 -6 28 10 West Ham 22 8 4 10 29 36 -7 28 11 Southampton 22 7 6 9 22 26 -4 27 12 Bournemouth 22 7 5 10 32 39 -7 26 13 Burnley 22 8 2 12 24 33 -9 26 14 Watford 22 6 6 10 25 38 -13 24 15 Leicester 22 5 6 11 24 37 -13 21 16 Middlesbrough 22 4 8 10 18 25 -7 20 17 Swansea 22 5 3 14 26 51 -25 18 18 Crystal Palace 22 4 4 14 30 41 -11 16 19 Hull 22 4 4 14 20 47 -27 16 20 Sunderland 22 4 3 15 20 42 -22 15 WhoScored.com

Here are the Premier League's top scorers after Sunday's results:

Premier League Top Scorers Pos Player Team Goals 1 Alexis Sanchez Arsenal 15 1 Diego Costa Chelsea 15 3 Zlatan Ibrahimovic Man. United 14 4 Harry Kane Tottenham 13 5 Jermain Defoe Sunderland 12 5 Romelu Lukaku Everton 12 7 Dele Alli Tottenham 11 7 Sergio Aguero Man. City 11 9 Eden Hazard Chelsea 9 9 Sadio Mane Liverpool 9 WhoScored.com

Recap

Arsenal and Burnley played out an entertaining match on Sunday, in which Sanchez proved the hero, scoring a late winner.

Shkodran Mustafi had given the hosts the lead before Granit Xhaka lost his cool and lunged into Steven Defour, earning a straight red card for his troubles. Andre Gray converted a penalty early in injury time, and things looked dire for the Gunners, who had also lost manager Arsene Wenger at that point.

The Frenchman had been sent to the stands and pushed an official along the way, something he acknowledged was a big mistake after the match, per Oliver Kay of the Times:

But there was more drama still to come. Eight minutes deep into injury time, Laurent Koscielny was caught by a high boot, and while the Frenchman was clearly offside, the hosts were still awarded a penalty.

Sanchez stepped up and calmly converted with a Panenka, gifting his side all three points.

Per WhoScored.com, the Chilean has been in absurdly good form of late:

The result momentarily left Arsenal just five points behind Chelsea, but the Blues still had to feature on Sunday, as they hosted Hull City.

Not to be outdone by Sanchez, his main rival for the top scorer's title right now, the returning Costa bagged a goal in the first half to put his team ahead. Former England international Gary Lineker couldn't help himself:

The Blues were far from their best on Sunday, but defensively, they didn't give up too many chances, and Gary Cahill's goal in the second half all but secured the win.

With the three points, the Blues still sport an eight-point lead over the rest of the pack. The majority of the top title contenders all dropped points during the weekend, and with a suspension for Wenger a possibility, Chelsea are undoubtedly the big winners of Week 22.

Elsewhere, Jay Rodriguez got on the board in Southampton's 3-0 win over Leicester City. James Ward-Prowse and Dusan Tadic also added their names to the scoresheet.