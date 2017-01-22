Premier League Results: 2017 EPL Week 22 Scores, Table and Top Sunday Scorers
Chelsea's Diego Costa and Arsenal's Alexis Sanchez both added to their impressive Premier League scoring tallies on Sunday, guiding their respective teams to wins in Week 22.
The former scored the opener in a victory over Hull City, while the latter bagged a late winner against Burnley.
Here's a look at Sunday's results:
|EPL Results
|Home
|Score
|Away
|Southampton
|3-0
|Leicester City
|Arsenal
|2-1
|Burnley
|Chelsea
|2-0
|Hull City
|WhoScored.com
The current Premier League standings:
|Premier League Standings
|Pos
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Chelsea
|22
|18
|1
|3
|47
|15
|+32
|55
|2
|Arsenal
|22
|14
|5
|3
|50
|23
|+27
|47
|3
|Tottenham
|22
|13
|7
|2
|45
|16
|+29
|46
|4
|Liverpool
|22
|13
|6
|3
|51
|27
|+24
|45
|5
|Manchester City
|22
|13
|4
|5
|43
|28
|+15
|43
|6
|Manchester United
|22
|11
|8
|3
|33
|21
|+12
|41
|7
|Everton
|22
|10
|6
|6
|33
|23
|+10
|36
|8
|West Bromwich Albion
|22
|9
|5
|8
|30
|28
|+2
|32
|9
|Stoke
|22
|7
|7
|8
|28
|34
|-6
|28
|10
|West Ham
|22
|8
|4
|10
|29
|36
|-7
|28
|11
|Southampton
|22
|7
|6
|9
|22
|26
|-4
|27
|12
|Bournemouth
|22
|7
|5
|10
|32
|39
|-7
|26
|13
|Burnley
|22
|8
|2
|12
|24
|33
|-9
|26
|14
|Watford
|22
|6
|6
|10
|25
|38
|-13
|24
|15
|Leicester
|22
|5
|6
|11
|24
|37
|-13
|21
|16
|Middlesbrough
|22
|4
|8
|10
|18
|25
|-7
|20
|17
|Swansea
|22
|5
|3
|14
|26
|51
|-25
|18
|18
|Crystal Palace
|22
|4
|4
|14
|30
|41
|-11
|16
|19
|Hull
|22
|4
|4
|14
|20
|47
|-27
|16
|20
|Sunderland
|22
|4
|3
|15
|20
|42
|-22
|15
|WhoScored.com
Here are the Premier League's top scorers after Sunday's results:
|Premier League Top Scorers
|Pos
|Player
|Team
|Goals
|1
|Alexis Sanchez
|Arsenal
|15
|1
|Diego Costa
|Chelsea
|15
|3
|Zlatan Ibrahimovic
|Man. United
|14
|4
|Harry Kane
|Tottenham
|13
|5
|Jermain Defoe
|Sunderland
|12
|5
|Romelu Lukaku
|Everton
|12
|7
|Dele Alli
|Tottenham
|11
|7
|Sergio Aguero
|Man. City
|11
|9
|Eden Hazard
|Chelsea
|9
|9
|Sadio Mane
|Liverpool
|9
|WhoScored.com
Recap
Arsenal and Burnley played out an entertaining match on Sunday, in which Sanchez proved the hero, scoring a late winner.
Shkodran Mustafi had given the hosts the lead before Granit Xhaka lost his cool and lunged into Steven Defour, earning a straight red card for his troubles. Andre Gray converted a penalty early in injury time, and things looked dire for the Gunners, who had also lost manager Arsene Wenger at that point.
The Frenchman had been sent to the stands and pushed an official along the way, something he acknowledged was a big mistake after the match, per Oliver Kay of the Times:
Oliver Kay @OliverKayTimes
Wenger admits he pushed the fourth official: "I regret everything. I should have shut up and gone home. I apologise for that"1/22/2017, 4:36:36 PM
But there was more drama still to come. Eight minutes deep into injury time, Laurent Koscielny was caught by a high boot, and while the Frenchman was clearly offside, the hosts were still awarded a penalty.
Sanchez stepped up and calmly converted with a Panenka, gifting his side all three points.
Per WhoScored.com, the Chilean has been in absurdly good form of late:
WhoScored.com @WhoScored
Alexis Sanchez: Has scored 9 goals and registered 4 assists in his last 10 Premier League games #ARSBUR1/22/2017, 4:10:34 PM
The result momentarily left Arsenal just five points behind Chelsea, but the Blues still had to feature on Sunday, as they hosted Hull City.
Not to be outdone by Sanchez, his main rival for the top scorer's title right now, the returning Costa bagged a goal in the first half to put his team ahead. Former England international Gary Lineker couldn't help himself:
Gary Lineker @GaryLineker
That's another million quid a week for Costa in China.1/22/2017, 5:22:58 PM
The Blues were far from their best on Sunday, but defensively, they didn't give up too many chances, and Gary Cahill's goal in the second half all but secured the win.
With the three points, the Blues still sport an eight-point lead over the rest of the pack. The majority of the top title contenders all dropped points during the weekend, and with a suspension for Wenger a possibility, Chelsea are undoubtedly the big winners of Week 22.
Elsewhere, Jay Rodriguez got on the board in Southampton's 3-0 win over Leicester City. James Ward-Prowse and Dusan Tadic also added their names to the scoresheet.
