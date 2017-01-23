Braun Strowman and Top Options to Eliminate Goldberg at Royal Rumble 2017
Sunday’s Royal Rumble match presents a star-studded lineup, but only one WWE Superstar will walk away with the elusive victory. This means several of WWE’s biggest names will be thrown over the top rope in some fashion.
That caveat represents an opportunity for young up-and-coming stars to have their moments in the sun or premier heels to raise their profiles as the top villains in the business.
There’s a good chance Goldberg, arguably the hottest WWE Superstar going, is one of the 29 men who are eliminated from the Royal Rumble. If and when that happens, there are five individuals currently booked in the Royal Rumble who would greatly benefit from this moment.
Braun Strowman
WWE clearly has a vested interest in Braun Strowman. As Brock Lesnar was tearing through a slew of high-profile WWE Superstars Monday night on Raw, it was Strowman staring him down from the apron once the dust cleared.
Strowman is a good bet to have one of the better performances in the Royal Rumble. I’d consider it a slight disappointment if he didn’t break the elimination record. But even if he did break the record, few eliminations would be more important than taking out Goldberg.
Baron Corbin
Baron Corbin has shined as a sour heel who is out to upset fans and ruin a good time. Come the Royal Rumble, nothing would upset fans more than if Corbin was responsible for eliminating Goldberg.
The former NXT standout has gained a lot of momentum through world championship matches and a recent match against John Cena. WWE clearly sees him as a notch above most other heels on the SmackDown Live roster, and if anybody from the blue brand is to eliminate Goldberg, it should be the Lone Wolf.
The Miz
Corbin may have more to gain from tossing out Goldberg, but a Goldberg elimination also has The Miz’s name written all over it. The Miz has perfected the art of being a truly despicable heel in an era that is littered with cool heels who don’t get booed.
If The Miz used some sneaky tactic to dump Goldberg over the top rope, an arena of over 60,000 fans would come unglued in disgust, and that’s exactly how Miz would like it. Following the would-be elimination, The Miz could gloat relentlessly on SmackDown as the most must-see WWE Superstar and the man who eliminated Goldberg at the Royal Rumble. All that obnoxiousness might be too much to contain on a two-hour show.
Chris Jericho
Chris Jericho has an outside shot to win the Royal Rumble, and it would be quite poetic if the former WCW star did away with a former WCW heavyweight champion.
As of right now, Jericho is still a heel, but you would never know by the reaction he gets, especially through the success of the list. For Jericho to remind his adoring fans that he’s still a bad guy, a Goldberg elimination couldn’t hurt.
Brock Lesnar
Through all the opportunity implicit in a Goldberg elimination, no scenario makes more sense than Lesnar being responsible for his current rival’s demise.
Goldberg embarrassed Lesnar with an 86-second victory at Survivor Series, so it’s not out of the question that Lesnar returns the favor by making quick work of Goldberg in the Royal Rumble match. And while there’s a possibility that both men eliminate each other simultaneously, this would do very little for Lesnar in the context of this feud.
