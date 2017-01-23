Braun Strowman and Top Options to Eliminate Goldberg at Royal Rumble 2017

5 of 6

Chris Jericho has an outside shot to win the Royal Rumble, and it would be quite poetic if the former WCW star did away with a former WCW heavyweight champion.

As of right now, Jericho is still a heel, but you would never know by the reaction he gets, especially through the success of the list. For Jericho to remind his adoring fans that he’s still a bad guy, a Goldberg elimination couldn’t hurt.