La Liga Table 2017: Sunday's Week 19 Results and Updated Standings

Sevilla's magnificent run in La Liga continued on Sunday, edging Osasuna 4-3 at the El Sadar Stadium in Pamplona.

The hosts, who remain bottom of the table, battled hard against Jorge Sampaoli's high-flying side, who consolidate second place after their victory.

Atletico Madrid could only manage a 2-2 draw on the road, as they faced Athletic Bilbao at the San Mames Stadium.

Later, Barcelona travel to Eibar in the day's evening kick-off.

Here are Sunday's scores for Spain:

La Liga Standings Pos Team P W D L GF GA GD Pts 1 Real Madrid 18 13 4 1 48 17 31 43 2 Sevilla 19 13 3 3 42 25 17 42 3 Barcelona 18 11 5 2 47 17 30 38 4 Atletico Madrid 19 10 5 4 34 16 18 35 5 Real Sociedad 18 10 2 6 30 25 5 32 6 Villarreal 19 8 7 4 26 14 12 31 7 Athletic Bilbao 19 8 5 6 24 21 3 29 8 Celta Vigo 18 8 3 7 29 32 -3 27 9 Eibar 18 7 5 6 25 24 1 26 10 Espanyol 19 6 8 5 25 26 -1 26 11 Las Palmas 19 6 7 6 28 30 -2 25 12 Alaves 19 5 8 6 17 20 -3 23 13 Real Betis 18 6 3 9 20 30 -10 21 14 Malaga 19 5 6 8 27 33 -6 21 15 Valencia 18 5 4 9 28 33 -5 19 16 Deportivo La Coruna 19 4 7 8 24 29 -5 19 17 Leganes 19 4 6 9 15 31 -16 18 18 Sporting Gijon 18 3 3 12 19 37 -18 12 19 Granada 19 1 7 11 16 42 -26 10 20 Osasuna 19 1 6 12 20 42 -22 9 Sky Sports

Sevilla's pursuit of Real Madrid continued on Sunday, but they were made work for the points during their visit to Osasuna.

Sergio Leon gave the hosts the lead after 15 minutes, with the forward finding the bottom corner with precision to stun Los Nervionenses.



Osasuna almost survived until half-time with their precious lead intact, but Vicente Iborra levelled the match two minutes before the interval.

Iborra then put through his own net with just over an hour on the clock to reinstate the Pamplona club's lead, but the midfielder made amends as he finished at the correct end of the pitch to make it 2-2.

Franco Vazquez's close-range header gave the men from Seville the lead in a frantic last 10 minutes, which saw three goals hit the back of the net.

Pablo Sarabia's fine afternoon was rewarded with a goal in the 92nd minute of the game to make it 4-2, but Kenan Kodro's header made it 4-3 just a minute later.

Athletic Club fought back from a goal down against visitors Atletico Madrid, but the Spanish capital side snatched a draw in the final 10 minutes to deny the hosts all three points.

Koke gave Atleti the lead after just three minutes, but strikes from Inigo Lekue and Oscar de Marcos obtained the lead for the Basques.

It was left to Antoine Griezmann to find the bottom corner with a rasping shot after 80 minutes, rescuing a share of the spoils for Diego Simeone's outfit.

Sevilla have been the surprise package of the season so far, and they will remain as Los Blanco's closest challengers going into the next round of matches.

Sampaoli has taken his side to new heights since his installation in 2016, and Barcelona will need to chase hard if they want to finish above the Sevillistas.