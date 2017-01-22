    La LigaDownload App

    La Liga Table 2017: Sunday's Week 19 Results and Updated Standings

    Sevilla's midfielder Vicente Iborra (R) and midfielder Pablo Sarabia (L) celebrate after their team's third goal during the Spanish league football match CA Osasuna vs Sevilla FC at El Sadar stadium in Pamplona on January 22, 2017. / AFP / ANDER GILLENEA (Photo credit should read ANDER GILLENEA/AFP/Getty Images)
    ANDER GILLENEA/Getty Images
    Rob BlanchetteFeatured ColumnistJanuary 22, 2017

    Sevilla's magnificent run in La Liga continued on Sunday, edging Osasuna 4-3 at the El Sadar Stadium in Pamplona.

    The hosts, who remain bottom of the table, battled hard against Jorge Sampaoli's high-flying side, who consolidate second place after their victory.

    Atletico Madrid could only manage a 2-2 draw on the road, as they faced Athletic Bilbao at the San Mames Stadium.

    Later, Barcelona travel to Eibar in the day's evening kick-off.

    Here are Sunday's scores for Spain:

    La Liga 2017: Sunday Results
    Osasuna3-4Sevilla
    Athletic Bilbao2-2Atletico Madrid
    Real BetisTBDSporting Gijon
    Real SociedadTBDCelta Vigo
    EibarTBDBarcelona
    Sky Sports
    La Liga Standings
    PosTeamPWDLGFGAGDPts
    1Real Madrid18134148173143
    2Sevilla19133342251742
    3Barcelona18115247173038
    4Atletico Madrid19105434161835
    5Real Sociedad1810263025532
    6Villarreal1987426141231
    7Athletic Bilbao198562421329
    8Celta Vigo188372932-327
    9Eibar187562524126
    10Espanyol196852526-126
    11Las Palmas196762830-225
    12Alaves195861720-323
    13Real Betis186392030-1021
    14Malaga195682733-621
    15Valencia185492833-519
    16Deportivo La Coruna194782429-519
    17Leganes194691531-1618
    18Sporting Gijon1833121937-1812
    19Granada1917111642-2610
    20Osasuna1916122042-229
    Sky Sports

       

    Recap

    Sevilla's pursuit of Real Madrid continued on Sunday, but they were made work for the points during their visit to Osasuna.

    Sergio Leon gave the hosts the lead after 15 minutes, with the forward finding the bottom corner with precision to stun Los Nervionenses.

    Osasuna almost survived until half-time with their precious lead intact, but Vicente Iborra levelled the match two minutes before the interval.

    Osasuna's Serbian coach Petar Vasiljevic (R) shouts instructions to players during the Spanish league football match CA Osasuna vs Sevilla FC at El Sadar stadium in Pamplona on January 22, 2017. / AFP / ANDER GILLENEA (Photo credit should read ANDE
    ANDER GILLENEA/Getty Images

    Iborra then put through his own net with just over an hour on the clock to reinstate the Pamplona club's lead, but the midfielder made amends as he finished at the correct end of the pitch to make it 2-2.

    Franco Vazquez's close-range header gave the men from Seville the lead in a frantic last 10 minutes, which saw three goals hit the back of the net.

    Pablo Sarabia's fine afternoon was rewarded with a goal in the 92nd minute of the game to make it 4-2, but Kenan Kodro's header made it 4-3 just a minute later.

    Squawka Football provided the vital statistics, as Osasuna missed out on a point:

    Athletic Club fought back from a goal down against visitors Atletico Madrid, but the Spanish capital side snatched a draw in the final 10 minutes to deny the hosts all three points.

    Koke gave Atleti the lead after just three minutes, but strikes from Inigo Lekue and Oscar de Marcos obtained the lead for the Basques.

    It was left to Antoine Griezmann to find the bottom corner with a rasping shot after 80 minutes, rescuing a share of the spoils for Diego Simeone's outfit.

    Once again, Squawka shared the match stats, which showed the hosts had more of the ball:

    Sevilla have been the surprise package of the season so far, and they will remain as Los Blanco's closest challengers going into the next round of matches.

    Sampaoli has taken his side to new heights since his installation in 2016, and Barcelona will need to chase hard if they want to finish above the Sevillistas.

