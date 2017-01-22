Antoine Griezmann Nets Stunner Moments After Outrageous Chip Is Disallowed
January 22, 2017
Juan Manuel Serrano Arce/Getty Images
Antoine Griezmann transfer rumours in three...two...one.
The Atletico Madrid man sure has caught the eye of late, netting five goals in 2017, including a stunner in Atleti's 2-2 draw with Athletic Bilbao at the San Mames on Sunday.
And the goal came not long after the French international had a glorious chip disallowed.
Are you watching, Jose Mourinho?
[Twitter/Instagram]
