    Antoine Griezmann Nets Stunner Moments After Outrageous Chip Is Disallowed

    BILBAO, SPAIN - JANUARY 22: Antoine Griezmann of Atletico Madrid celebrates after scoring goal during the La Liga match between Athletic Club Bilbao and Atletico Madrid at San Mames Stadium on January 22, 2017 in Bilbao, Spain. (Photo by Juan Manuel Serrano Arce/Getty Images)
    Juan Manuel Serrano Arce/Getty Images
    Joe GallagherFeatured ColumnistJanuary 22, 2017

    Antoine Griezmann transfer rumours in three...two...one.

    The Atletico Madrid man sure has caught the eye of late, netting five goals in 2017, including a stunner in Atleti's 2-2 draw with Athletic Bilbao at the San Mames on Sunday.

    And the goal came not long after the French international had a glorious chip disallowed.

    Are you watching, Jose Mourinho?

