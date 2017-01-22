Real Madrid Transfer News: Latest Rumours on Dele Alli and Alexander Isak

Julian Finney/Getty Images

Real Madrid are reportedly ready to make a major play for Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Dele Alli this summer, with the European champions said to be happy to part with more than £50 million to secure his signature.

That’s according to Neil Fissler of the Sunday Express, who added that Paris Saint-Germain have also made the England international a "leading target." However in the report, it’s noted the main interest is coming from the Santiago Bernabeu.

"They are planning a major clear out at the end of the season and made it clear that they will do whatever it takes to land Alli," Fissler continued. "But it would need them to repair their fractured relationship with Tottenham which hit the rocks during their bid to sign Welsh superstar Gareth Bale."

ADRIAN DENNIS/Getty Images

Like Bale, Alli has shown all the hallmarks of a footballing superstar at White Hart Lane. Last season, his first in top flight football, saw the former MK Dons man take to the Premier League serenely, and following a slow start to 2016-17, the 20-year-old has rediscovered his groove brilliantly in recent weeks.

Per WhoScored.com, in terms of his goalscoring, Alli is showing clear signs of improvement in league matches:

Typically, if Madrid are to spend big money on a player, he must tick a lot of boxes. Los Blancos are synonymous with technical, powerful and entertaining young players in the final third of the field; as was the case when Bale joined from Tottenham in 2013, Alli has shown distinction in a lot of those categories.

According to Fissler, there are concerns at Spurs that Alli may have his head turned further down the line by Madrid’s interest, although given the player signed a new six-year deal in September, Tottenham are under absolutely no pressure to sell their midfield starlet.

With that in mind, it may cost Madrid a lot more than £50 million if they're to get their hands on one of the Premier League's rising stars.

Real Madrid to Miss Out on Alexander Isak

ANDERS WIKLUND/Getty Images

According to Marcus Christenson of the Guardian, Borussia Dortmund have beaten Real Madrid to the signing of Alexander Isak from AIK.

In the report, it’s suggested the 17-year-old will cost the German side around £8.65 million. It’s added Isak, who recently became the Sweden national team’s youngest ever goalscorer, was initially set to make the move to the Santiago Bernabeu, although he has recently had second thoughts about a transfer.

According to Christenson, the player and his representatives "are also likely to have looked at the struggles of another Scandinavian prospect, Martin Odegaard, who has found it difficult at Real Madrid since joining the club as a 16-year-old in January 2015."

Isak has emerged as one of the most exciting youngsters in European football as of late, impressing for his club before bursting onto the international stage. Here’s a glimpse of what he can do:

Although Madrid will always be a tempting proposition for young attackers, Bleacher Report’s Sam Tighe believes Isak is making the right choice by heading to Dortmund:

Odegaard has struggled to make the step up to the first team in the Spanish capital since joining, although others, like Marco Asensio and Lucas Vazquez have forced their way into Zidane’s plans with some strong displays.

Regardless, it’s difficult to deny Dortmund is a fine move for Isak. Not only will he link up with one of the world’s best strikers in Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, alongside Ousmane Dembele, Christian Pulisic and Julian Weigl, he can learn his craft alongside some other stars of his generation.