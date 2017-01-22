Matt Ryan Contract: Latest News, Rumors on Negotiations with Falcons

Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

Fresh off what could be an MVP season, Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan is set to cash in.

Ryan, Falcons to Work On Extension

Sunday, Jan. 22

Ian Rapoport of NFL.com reported the Falcons and Ryan are expected to negotiate on a contract extension this offseason.

Ryan, 31, set career bests with 4,944 yards, 38 touchdowns and just seven interceptions in 2016 while leading Atlanta to an 11-5 regular-season record. He's set to play in his second NFC Championship Game on Sunday, when the Falcons host the Green Bay Packers.

The 2016 season was featured a superstar turn for Ryan, who had seemingly settled into the NFL's middle tier of quarterbacks. He had not thrown for 30 touchdowns since 2012 despite posting 4,500-plus yards through the air each season from then on. His 2015 marked a nadir, with Ryan throwing his fewest touchdown passes (21) since his rookie season and his second-most interceptions (16) and losing a career-high five fumbles.

Ryan said his improved could be credited to a developing relationship with offensive coordinator Kyle Shanahan.

"We just worked it out over a couple of beers," Ryan told Michael Silver of NFL.com. "Last year was overblown, but we basically sat there and figured out some things. He learned what works for me, and I learned what works for him, and it was that simple. And we're in a really, really good place now."

With Shanahan expected to become the San Francisco 49ers head coach when the season ends, per Silver, Ryan's potential extension could be all the more important—and perhaps should lead the Falcons to walk into negotiations with trepidation.

Ryan has two years remaining on his contract and will have a cap hit of $23.75 million in 2017, identical to his number this season, per Spotrac. That will be the fourth-highest for a quarterback in 2017 behind Tony Romo, Joe Flacco and Carson Palmer.

The Falcons surely want to keep Ryan long term, but the team is not negotiating from a position of power; Ryan is coming off a career season and will look to cash in on his performance.

