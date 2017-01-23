Golden State Warriors Trade Value Rankings Nearing 2016-17 NBA Trade Deadline

3 of 11

Rocky Widner/Getty Images

Stephen Curry

Curry may no longer be Golden State's greatest talent, but the two-time MVP remains the most critical piece of the team's greatness.

"He's the head of the snake," Kevin Durant told reporters. "We kind of feed off his energy and feed off his scoring."

Curry has a unique gravitational pull on defenders. He has a green light as soon as he crosses half court, some of this generation's best handles and the vision to identify open teammates. The Warriors post their worst offensive and net efficiency ratings when Curry sits, which is a testament to his impact and the obvious reason why he's off limits.

Kevin Durant

He's the reason Curry no longer holds the Warriors' most talented label. Durant, a former MVP, has never turned in a more complete campaign than his first in the Bay Area. His field-goal percentage (54.4), rebounds (8.6 RPG) and blocks (1. BPG) are all career highs, and his 28.2 player efficiency rating both leads Golden State and ranks fourth overall.

Durant's widely criticized, overly scrutinized mid-career transition has somehow been seamless. The Warriors are already lobbying to keep KD around long term, aka doing what you should do with untouchable players.

Draymond Green

Green is commonly called Golden State's "heartbeat," but his impact is more tangible than that. He's more like their bones and joints, structural elements that support the entity and ensure it functions properly.

That means many different things. It's protecting the paint and rebounding as if he was 7'0", not 6'7" on a good day. It's tossing more assists from the 4 and 5 spots than the MVP point guard. It's making just enough jumpers to hold defenses accountable and acing defensive assignments of all types. It's turning versatility into a superstar quality and indispensable puzzle piece.

Klay Thompson

There's a reason you haven't heard any good Thompson trade rumors in a while. They're entirely nonsensical and shot down by the Warriors any time they're raised.

"We're not trading Klay," Golden State general manager Bob Myers said when a rumor surfaced in November, per Bay Area News Group's Anthony Slater. "That's the short answer."

The Dubs have no motivation to move the nuclear sniper. Thompson is the ideal off-ball complement to Curry and Durant; he's a catch-and-shoot gunner who can pile up 60 points on all of 11 dribbles. Thompson is also a main component of the switch-heavy defensive scheme, as he has the lateral quickness to keep in front of point guards. He's an All-Star on his own ability and even more valuable with this group.