Barcelona Transfer News: Latest Rumours on Philippe Coutinho and Ivan Rakitic

Journalist Guillem Balague has said Barcelona have no current intention of tempting Philippe Coutinho away from Liverpool, as the Blaugrana are well-covered in the Brazil international's position.

Speaking to Sky Sports (h/t Jack Otway of the Daily Express), Balague said Luis Enrique doesn't require Coutinho's service, and no talks have taken place between the Liga champions and the Merseyside giants.



"I don't think so," Balague said when asked if the sides have discussed a deal. "There has been no real interest from Barcelona for the Liverpool forward. I know Rivaldo has spoken about it, but it doesn't make sense because they see him as a forward and the front three will be the front three next season."

Paul Hetherington of the Daily Star Sunday previously reported Coutinho had been targeted by Barca and Paris Saint-Germain. Manchester City also hold an interest in the South American wizard, considering him as a potential long-term replacement for David Silva. A potential £90 million transfer fee was reported by Hetherington for Coutinho—which would make the star the most expensive player of all time.



Barcelona defender Gerard Pique has hinted he would be happy to see Coutinho join his club after an outstanding period of growth at Anfield.

Mark Brus of Metro quoted the Spain international, who was asked if he would like the Brazilian to leave Klopp's squad to join Enrique's team.

"This is a job for Robert Fernandez, the technical secretary," Pique said. "But obviously, we would welcome all great players with open arms if they come. As far as the needs of the team go, other people take care of that."

In other news, Barca are confident Ivan Rakitic will sign a new deal to remain in Catalonia after interest in the player from Pep Guardiola and Manchester City.

Ben Hayward of Goal reported the midfielder was linked with a switch to City after his recent omissions from Enrique's starting XI. A rift between player and coach was reported, but the midfielder has admitted he wants to stay under Enrique's charge.

"I hope that I can continue here for many years," Rakitic said after the recent match at Anoeta. "I want to renew my contract with Barcelona. I am worried because I always want to play but I have absolute confidence in the coach. I need to work but I'm confident."

The Croatia international continues to be a regular member of Barca's plans, appearing in 18 matches in La Liga and Europe this term, according to WhoScored.com.

Coutinho is developing into one of Europe's finest talents, but the reported world-record transfer fee appears a ridiculous sum at present.

The midfielder would struggle to penetrate the Barca starting lineup if he arrived in Spain, and he is still not the finished article he could become if he remains at Liverpool in the Premier League.