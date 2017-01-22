    ChelseaDownload App

    Chelsea Transfer News: Latest Rumours on Thibaut Courtois and Alvaro Morata

    LEICESTER, ENGLAND - JANUARY 14: Thibaut Courtois of Chelsea during the Premier League match between Leicester City and Chelsea at The King Power Stadium on January 14, 2017 in Leicester, England. (Photo by Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/Getty Images)
    Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/Getty Images
    Matt JonesFeatured ColumnistJanuary 22, 2017

    Real Madrid have reportedly opened discussions with Chelsea over a summer transfer for goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois, although they are said to have warned the Blues they will not include Alvaro Morata in any deal.

    According to Chris Hatherall of the Sunday Mirror, the Chelsea stopper is Madrid’s top transfer target for and they "have set aside €30 million (£25.9 million) to tempt" the player to the Santiago Bernabeu. 

    The Blues are said to have made little progress over negotiations with Courtois over a new deal, with his contract set to expire in 2019. It’s also noted in the report that they’d consider a sale provided Madrid included Morata in any package, with Diego Costa’s long-term future at Stamford Bridge said to be uncertain.

    However, according to Hatherall, Real are reluctant and manager Zinedine Zidane "has refused to sanction any swap."

    (L-R) Alvaro Morata of Real Madrid, Karim Benzema of Real Madrid, coach Zinedine Zidane of Real Madridduring the UEFA Champions League group F match between Real Madrid and Borussia Dortmund on December 07, 2016 at the Santiago Bernabeu stadium in Madrid
    VI-Images/Getty Images

    So many different areas of the Chelsea team have flourished since manager Antonio Conte made a tweak to the system earlier in the campaign. But Courtois' return to form after his struggles last season has been vital in their rise to the summit of the Premier League table.

    As these numbers from Squawka Football illustrate, no goalkeeper in European football's elite leagues has been tougher to beat than the Belgium international this term:

    Given his quality, that he’s just 24 years old and his profile in world football, Courtois would be a natural target for Los Blancos.

    While they have a dependable option between the sticks in Keylor Navas, the Spanish giants are renowned for making bombastic acquisitions. As one of the best goalkeepers in football, Courtois would undoubtedly be that.

    Navas is currently Madrid's starter between the sticks.
    Navas is currently Madrid's starter between the sticks.Etsuo Hara/Getty Images

    The former Atletico Madrid man has many positives to his game. His wiry build and agility allow him to claw shots out of corners, while he also provides an authoritative presence in the penalty area. Courtois' awareness and distribution have also improved this term.

    Per ESPN FC’s Dermot Corrigan, there have been signs as of late that Navas may not be the force he once was between the sticks:

    Chelsea would be reluctant to let Courtois depart, although Morata would be a superb sweetener. The striker might be open to a possible switch too.

    Although the Spain international only returned to Real in the summer after two years at Juventus, he’s not been as involved as often as he might have liked. In La Liga and the UEFA Champions League, the 24-year-old has only made a total of seven starts.

    Nevertheless, Morata has still made some crucial contributions. Here’s a look at some of them:

    As noted in the initial report, Costa’s position at Chelsea is unclear. The forward would be an almost irreplaceable figure at Stamford Bridge because of his ability to blend hard work, aggression, physicality and potency in front of goal; Morata has shown he does have some of those characteristics.

    Even so, of the two clubs, it would surely be Chelsea who are the most unwilling to cash in on their player, and a fee of £25.9 million sounds too small to convince them to sell one of the most exciting goalkeepers in the game.

    If Madrid want Courtois and are keen to keep Morata, it’s likely they'd have to part with an enormous amount to get a deal done.

    Where can I comment?

    Stay on your game

    Latest news, insights, and forecasts on your teams across leagues.

    Choose Teams
    Get it on the App StoreGet it on Google Play

    Real-time news for your teams right on your mobile device.

    Download
    Copyright © 2017 Bleacher Report, Inc. Turner Broadcasting System, Inc. All Rights Reserved. BleacherReport.com is part of Bleacher Report – Turner Sports Network, part of the Turner Sports and Entertainment Network. Certain photos copyright © 2017 Getty Images. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of Getty Images is strictly prohibited. AdChoices 