Arsenal vs. Burnley: Score and Reaction from 2017 Premier League Match

Alexis Sanchez converted a late penalty to give Arsenal a dramatic 2-1 win over Burnley during Sunday's Premier League action at the Emirates Stadium.

Shkodran Mustafi opened the scoring in the second half after the Gunners dominated before the break but failed to score. Granit Xhaka was sent off after 65 minutes for a clumsy tackle, leading to a nervy finale in which Andre Gray scored the equaliser from the penalty spot in injury time.

Sanchez followed suit at the death, however, scoring eight minutes into injury time.

As shared by the Gunners' official Twitter account, Olivier Giroud and Sanchez both started in attack, with Danny Welbeck taking a spot on the bench:

The Clarets were expected to sit deep and absorb as much pressure as possible, but the visitors surprised everyone by coming out and attacking early. Two free-kicks caused some trouble inside the Gunners box, and Burnley controlled possession in the opening minutes.

The first real chance fell to the hosts, with Giroud nearly picking out Alex Iwobi at the far post, if not for an excellent clearance from Stephen Ward.

Arsenal took control of the ball after the opening stages, but Burnley remained dangerous on the counter-attack. Petr Cech made an interception to keep out Ashley Barnes, and Tom Heaton followed suit, producing a fine stop on a shot from Mesut Ozil.

Barnes set up himself with some nifty footwork but never really troubled Cech, and Ozil should have done better, missing his shot completely. Xhaka and Steven Defour went face-to-face after an incident off the ball, and Ben Mee made a fine clearance to release the Arsenal pressure.

Mee and Giroud collided a little later and Cech also took a serious hit, requiring some treatment towards the end of the half. During the break, fans noted the Gunners appeared to be skimping on new bags, via Arsenal Related:

Sanchez perhaps should have scored just before half-time, as the Chilean did well to create some space after a corner and curled a shot close to the back post. The half ended with the Gunners in control but Burnley standing firm and doing their part on the counter.

As noted by Squawka Football, there were plenty of chances before the break:

The Gunners continued pushing in the second half, with Sanchez firing a shot just over the bar from a similar position to his chance in the first half. Arsenal wanted a penalty after a challenge from Gray on Mustafi, and replays showed the hosts might have had a case, as there was clear contact.

The Germany international got his revenge just a few minutes later, however, as Ozil lifted a perfect corner into the box, and Mustafi broke the deadlock with a strong header. Former England international Gary Lineker thought the goal was inevitable:

But while everything was going the Gunners' way, that soon changed. Xhaka played a poor pass and tried to recover the ball from Defour, rushing into a challenge and sending the Belgian to the turf. The referee produced a straight red card. Per Oliver Kay of the Times, Xhaka's tendency to get sent off is becoming a major problem:

Defour tested Cech with a good free-kick shortly after, as Burnley pushed for a goal. Sam Vokes soon replaced the Belgium international, signaling the visitors' final push.

Chances were few, however, with a scramble inside the box causing some trouble for Arsenal's defence. James Tarkowski had a shot blocked, and Francis Coquelin finally wilted under the pressure, taking out Barnes inside the box. Gray stepped up and smashed the ball down the middle, beating Cech.

That was only the start of the madness, however, as Arsenal were also awarded a penalty eight minutes into injury time. Mee caught Laurent Koscielny with a high boot, and Sanchez calmly converted to secure the win.

Arsenal's next outing will be the FA Cup match at Southampton, while Burnley host Bristol City.