    Gillette Stadium Fire Alarm Sounds Ahead of Steelers vs. Patriots

    Worker Fred Fletcher, of Norwood, Mass., spray paints finishing touches on an AFC championship logo on the field at Gillette Stadium, Thursday, Jan. 19, 2017, in Foxborough, Mass. The Patriots host the Pittsburgh Steelers in the AFC championship game Sunday. (AP Photo/Steven Senne)
    Steven Senne/Associated Press
    Timothy Rapp
January 22, 2017

    Gillette Stadium was evacuated Sunday morning after a fire alarm sounded throughout the arena.

    Josina Anderson of ESPN shared video of the incident:

    Josh Brogadir of WCVB also posted a video of the alarm going off:

    Kimberly Jones of NFL.com posted a picture from outside the stadium:

    This happened just hours after the Pittsburgh Steelers were forced to evacuate their hotel room early Sunday morning after someone pulled a fire alarm, per Bob Labriola of Steelers.com. (Police made an arrest, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL.com.)

    The Steelers play the Patriots in the AFC Championship Game at 6:40 p.m. ET Sunday in Foxborough, Massachusetts.

