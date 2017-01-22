Gillette Stadium Fire Alarm Sounds Ahead of Steelers vs. Patriots
Gillette Stadium was evacuated Sunday morning after a fire alarm sounded throughout the arena.
Josina Anderson of ESPN shared video of the incident:
Josina Anderson @JosinaAnderson
RIGHT NOW: Media being told to evacuate Gillette Stadium with the alarms sounding off in the area. #Patriots #Steelers https://t.co/Sbqj8LBp7p1/22/2017, 3:12:08 PM
Josh Brogadir of WCVB also posted a video of the alarm going off:
Josh Brogadir @JoshBrogadirTV
The fire alarm is going off at Gillette Stadium. We are all being asked to leave the field. #WCVB https://t.co/GIrktfuVbJ1/22/2017, 3:10:55 PM
Kimberly Jones of NFL.com posted a picture from outside the stadium:
Kimberly Jones @KimJonesSports
Outside Gillette Stadium. Alarm still going off inside. #PITvsNE https://t.co/TpM56uVeZF1/22/2017, 3:12:29 PM
This happened just hours after the Pittsburgh Steelers were forced to evacuate their hotel room early Sunday morning after someone pulled a fire alarm, per Bob Labriola of Steelers.com. (Police made an arrest, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL.com.)
The Steelers play the Patriots in the AFC Championship Game at 6:40 p.m. ET Sunday in Foxborough, Massachusetts.
