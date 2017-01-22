Gillette Stadium Fire Alarm Sounds Ahead of Steelers vs. Patriots

Steven Senne/Associated Press

Gillette Stadium was evacuated Sunday morning after a fire alarm sounded throughout the arena.

Josina Anderson of ESPN shared video of the incident:

Josh Brogadir of WCVB also posted a video of the alarm going off:

Kimberly Jones of NFL.com posted a picture from outside the stadium:

This happened just hours after the Pittsburgh Steelers were forced to evacuate their hotel room early Sunday morning after someone pulled a fire alarm, per Bob Labriola of Steelers.com. (Police made an arrest, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL.com.)

The Steelers play the Patriots in the AFC Championship Game at 6:40 p.m. ET Sunday in Foxborough, Massachusetts.