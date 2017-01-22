Jabari Parker Reportedly Benched for Start vs. Heat for Violation of Team Rules

Stacy Revere/Getty Images

Milwaukee Bucks forward Jabari Parker didn't start Saturday's loss against the Miami Heat after "violating a team rule that prohibits disclosing locker room discourse to the media," according to Chris Haynes of ESPN.com.

Parker reportedly voiced his frustration about a "lack of togetherness" during a team meeting after the Bucks lost their fourth straight game Friday, per Haynes. Parker then commented on that meeting during a postgame press conference.

"I spoke up for the first time, and it didn't go my way," Parker said, per Haynes. "I was getting thrashed, but hey, as long as I give them another perspective, I did my job."

Sources told Haynes that Parker's teammates decided he should open the game versus the Heat from the bench for violating the team's rule.

The 21-year-old is in the midst of a breakthrough season and had started every game before Saturday. He's averaging 20.4 points, 5.9 rebounds and 2.8 assists per game while shooting 40.1 percent from beyond the arc. Against the Heat, Parker came off the bench and totaled 16 points, seven rebounds and four assists after rookie Thon Maker made his first NBA start.

Parker and young superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo, 22, give the Bucks arguably the best young frontcourt in the NBA. The Bucks can also make a strong case for having one of the best young cores in all of basketball given the strong play of rookie guard Malcolm Brogdon and the eventual return of last year's leading scorer, Khris Middleton.

Given the team's five-game losing streak and Parker's concerns about a lack of team cohesion, however, the Bucks—currently a game behind the Chicago Bulls for the final playoff spot in the Eastern Conference—are still going through some growing pains.