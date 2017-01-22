    World FootballDownload App

    EPL Table: 2017 Week 22 Standings After Sunday's Premier League Scores

    LONDON, ENGLAND - JANUARY 22: Diego Costa of Chelsea celebrates scoring the opening goal during the Premier League match between Chelsea and Hull City at Stamford Bridge on January 22, 2017 in London, England. (Photo by Richard Heathcote/Getty Images)
    Richard Heathcote/Getty Images
    Chelsea opened up an eight-point gap at the top of the Premier League on Sunday, with the returning Diego Costa on the scoresheet in a 2-0 win over Hull City at Stamford Bridge.

    The striker, who was dropped from the squad for the match with Leicester City last weekend amid reports of a row with manager Antonio Conte, grabbed his 15th goal of the season in first-half stoppage time. Meanwhile, Gary Cahill headed in a second 10 minutes from time to make the match safe.

    Earlier in the day, Arsenal’s Alexis Sanchez scored a 98th-minute penalty to see his side to a dramatic 2-1 win over Burnley and second place in the table. The Gunners previously had Granit Xhaka red-carded and conceded an equaliser from the spot in the 92nd minute.

    Here is a look at how the Premier League table is shaping up, the results in full for the weekend and a rundown of three absorbing matches from Sunday’s schedule.

    Premier League 2016/17: Updated Table
    Pos.TeamPWDLGFGAGDPts
    1Chelsea2218134715+3255
    2Arsenal2214535023+2747
    3Tottenham2213724516+2946
    4Liverpool2213635127+2445
    5Manchester City2213454328+1543
    6Manchester United2211833321+1241
    7Everton2210663323+1036
    8West Bromwich Albion229583028+232
    9Stoke227782834-628
    10West Ham2284102936-728
    11Southampton227692226-427
    12Bournemouth2275103239-726
    13Burnley2282122433-926
    14Watford2266102538-1324
    15Leicester2256112437-1321
    16Middlesbrough2248101825-720
    17Swansea2253142651-2518
    18Crystal Palace2244143041-1116
    19Hull2244142047-2716
    20Sunderland2243152042-2215
    Premier League 2016-17: Week 22 Results
    DateResult
    Saturday, January 21Liverpool 2-3 Swansea City
    Saturday, January 21Crystal Palace 0-1 Everton
    Saturday, January 21Stoke City 1-1 Manchester United
    Saturday, January 21Bournemouth 2-2 Watford
    Saturday, January 21Middlesbrough 1-3 West Ham United
    Saturday, January 21West Brom 2-0 Sunderland
    Saturday, January 21Manchester City 2-2 Tottenham Hotspur
    Sunday, January 22Southampton 3-0 Leicester City
    Sunday, January 22Arsenal 2-1 Burnley
    Sunday, January 22Chelsea 2-0 Hull City
    Sunday Recap

    LONDON, ENGLAND - JANUARY 22: Diego Costa (R) of Chelsea celebrates scoring the opening goal with his team mates during the Premier League match between Chelsea and Hull City at Stamford Bridge on January 22, 2017 in London, England. (Photo by Richard H
    Richard Heathcote/Getty Images

    A head injury suffered by Hull City midfielder Ryan Mason meant nine minutes were added at the end of the first period at Stamford Bridge. Chelsea used the lengthened half to their advantage, with Costa eventually breaking the deadlock in the seventh minute of stoppage time.

    Victor Moses squared his man up on the right flank and arrowed a low cross into the area, where the Chelsea striker was on hand to finish emphatically.

    As noted by football journalist Kristan Heneage, the forward’s overall record for the Blues is impressive:

    In the second period, Hull came on strong and were unfortunate not to have won a penalty when Marcos Alonso tripped Abel Hernandez in the area. The home supporters were growing restless and the visitors increasingly vibrant, so it was important Cahill struck when he did.

    Conte's side were made to work hard for their win over Hull.
    Conte's side were made to work hard for their win over Hull.Richard Heathcote/Getty Images

    Cesc Fabregas, on as a substitute, was the architect, as he whipped a dangerous ball into the penalty area. The centre-back got a run on his marker, met the cross with conviction and the Bridge breathed a big sigh of relief.

    It was Chelsea’s 15th win in their last 16 league matches overall. Tony Barrett of Joe.co.uk hailed the levels of consistency being shown by Conte’s side:

    Earlier in the day, Arsenal left it very late to secure three points against Burnley and move up to the second spot in the Premier League.

    Shkodran Mustafi gave the Gunners the lead in the second period, as he rose to head home from a corner. But a red card for Xhaka invited pressure on the Arsenal back four; per the Match of the Day Twitter feed, the Swiss is developing quite a reputation for poor discipline:

    It was a dismissal that looked set to cost Arsenal, too. In the 92nd minute, Francis Coquelin’s clumsy foul on Ashley Barnes in the area gave the visitors a penalty, which Andre Gray slotted past Petr Cech.

    However, there was more drama to follow, as Arsenal tossed a free-kick into the area in the 96th minute. Ben Mee and Laurent Koscielny both went for the ball, although the former caught the latter with a high foot, prompting referee Jon Moss to award another spot kick. The Burnley players raged at the call, with the Arsenal man seemingly offside as the ball was played in.

    Sanchez kept his cool to win it for Arsenal.
    Sanchez kept his cool to win it for Arsenal.Shaun Botterill/Getty Images

    From 12 yards, the responsibility fell on Sanchez’s shoulders to put the Gunners back in front; the Chilean impudently dinked the ball down the middle of the goal to send the Emirates Stadium wild.

    Per Bleacher Report UK, given the Arsenal supporters unfurled a special banner for their No. 7 on Sunday, it was a day to remember for him:

    In the first fixture of the day, champions Leicester City continued their terrible form away from home, as they were hammered 3-0 by Southampton.

    First-half goals for James Ward-Prowse and Jay Rodriguez put the hosts two goals to the good before a late penalty from Dusan Tadic added the gloss to an impressive display from the hosts. 

    Southampton had too much for the struggling champions.
    Southampton had too much for the struggling champions.GLYN KIRK/Getty Images

    As noted here by OptaJoe, the Foxes’ defence of their Premier League title has not gone to plan at all this season:

    Indeed, Leicester will be looking nervously over their shoulders after this defeat, which is their second by a 3-0 scoreline in succession. Claudio Ranieri’s side are sat in 15th position, just five points clear of Crystal Palace, who are in the relegation zone in 18th spot.

    Claude Puel’s side, meanwhile, moved back into 11th. Their day was blemished due to a knock suffered by Virgil van Dijk, though, especially with the second leg of the EFL Cup semi-final with Liverpool to come on Wednesday at Anfield.

